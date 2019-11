How Google Censors High-Ranked Health Content

Censorship Strategy No. 2 — Content Mix-Up

Google-Owned YouTube Uses Similar Obfuscation Tactics

Who Now Dominates Online Health Searches?

Google-Sanctioned Health Sites Promote Ill Health

The information collected by such tracking technologies may be combined with other information that our partners have access to, including your name, email address and physical address, so that we can send you materials, either electronically or by direct mail, that may be of interest to you.



Our advertising service partners may use cookies and other tracking technologies to collect information about your use of the WebMD Sites, including content you have viewed. These third parties may use this information to help WebMD deliver advertising on the WebMD Sites and on other third party websites based on your browsing activity on the WebMD Sites.



WebMD may further tailor the advertising on the WebMD Sites and these other third party websites based on additional information to the extent known by WebMD or these third parties.



Two of the third parties that WebMD works with are Google and Facebook. In addition to using the information it collects performing services for WebMD, Google may also use such information as described in its privacy policy ...



While Facebook does not provide any personal information to WebMD, Facebook may use information that it has about you and that it collects performing services for WebMD (which may be associated with personal information that Facebook has about you) as described in its privacy policy ...

Google Violates Its Own Policy by Promoting WebMD

Google — The Antithesis to a Free Internet

Become a subscriber to my newsletter and encourage your friends and family to do the same. This is the easiest and safest way to make sure you'll stay up to date on important health and environmental issues.

If you have any friends or relatives that are seriously interested in their health, please share important articles with them and encourage them to subscribe to our newsletter.

Consider dumping any Android phone the next time you get a phone. Android is a Google operating system and will seek to gather as much data as they can about you for their benefit.

Use the internal Mercola.com search engine when searching for articles on my site.

Boycott Google by avoiding any and all Google products: - Stop using Google search engines. Alternatives include DuckDuckGo 15 and Startpage 16 - Uninstall Google Chrome and use Brave or Opera browser instead, available for all computers and mobile devices. 17 From a security perspective, Opera is far superior to Chrome and offers a free VPN service (virtual private network) to further preserve your privacy - If you have a Gmail account, try a non-Google email service such as ProtonMail, 18 an encrypted email service based in Switzerland - Stop using Google docs. Digital Trends has published an article suggesting a number of alternatives 19 - If you're a high school student, do not convert the Google accounts you created as a student into personal accounts

Sign the "Don't be evil" petition created by Citizens Against Monopoly

Sources and References

June 3, 2019, Google implemented a broad "core update"that in one fell swoop eliminated most Mercola.com pages from its search results. Virtually overnight, Google traffic to my site dropped by approximately 99.9%.Considering Mercola.com has been the most visited natural health site for the last 16 years, it's no great surprise that we were listed as one of the biggest losers in Google's June algorithm update.I wrote about the ramifications of Google's core update in two articles at the end of June 2019. In Part 1 , I discussed the effects that the new search algorithm and updated quality rater guidelines is having on traffic to this site.Today's videos and article will show you just how clearly and deliberately Google has eliminated my articles from its search results.For many years now, I've been warning about how Google's monopoly presents a clear danger to the free-flow of information, and health information in particular, seeing how holistic health is a direct threat to the drug industry. The fact that Google would eventually grow big enough to dictate what people see and don't see was predictable, and we've now entered the era of blatant internet censorship.A major reason for my success as a physician running my own practice was the ability to resolve extremely challenging cases of arthritis. One of my articles describing my arthritis treatment protocol generated over 1 million views, and was consistently a top search result when doing a Google search for arthritis.The first screen shot below is Alexa's ranking for Mercola.com on October 8, 2019. The second screen shot is Alexa's ranking for our-arthritis.com on that same day.Another signal of trust and popularity is based on the number of sites linking in, or the number of sites that reference your own site.Despite the fact that our-arthritis.com plagiarized my entire article without permission, and have no credibility in terms of website engagement or ranking, it "owns" the search terms "Mercola arthritis" — above my own site!Giving precedence to a site with a relevance ranking that is 1,000 times lower than my own would be bad enough, but it doesn't end there. Even if you try to use a restricted search, which allows you to search for results within a specific website, Google has you barking up the wrong tree.When doing a restricted search for "Mercola.com arthritis," or "site: Mercola.com arthritis," which theoretically should provide you with links to the most popular articles about arthritis within my site only, Google provides the top search results for arthritis on our veterinary website!The entire first page of search results; 10 of 12 of the search results on Page 2; and 6 of 10 results on Page 3 direct you to our Healthy Pets website. How is that for relevance? Google has really outdone itself in "helping" users find relevant information, hasn't it?The same misdirection and obfuscation is happening on YouTube, which is owned by Google. If you do a YouTube search for "Mercola arthritis," links to my many arthritis videos are blatantly pushed aside by irrelevant search results as evidenced in the screen shot below.Who are the Google-trusted health websites that now dominate health searches? WebMD and Healthline. But are they really the most trustworthy sources on the web? Their track records certainly suggest otherwise.The quiz was in fact direct-to-consumer advertising masquerading as a valid health screen, and this is perhaps the most hazardous kind of drug advertising there is.Likewise, WebMD — which pockets millions to promote drugs — is far from an independent source of health information. A quick search of WebMD articles on antidepressants and depression, for example, reveals a clear pattern:Healthline, meanwhile, is owned by Red Ventures,a self-described advertising agency, and promotes things like McDonald's home delivery services with its health articles. Isn't that great? You can get junk food without ever leaving your couch, courtesy of one of Google's most trusted health websites!In short, WebMD and Healthline — two "health" sites that promote some very unhealthy choices — are prioritized in search results because they both use Google ad services. When traffic is shuttled to these sites, Google makes more money from advertising revenue.WebMD's privacy policy clearly tells you about its relationship with Google ads under its "Cookies and Other Tracking Technologies" section:As mentioned earlier, Google's updated quality rater guidelines instructs quality raters to manually bury content deemed "harmful," regardless of the expertise of the author.But the guidelinesalso tell quality raters how to identify deceptive pages, which should be rated "lowest, regardless of intent," andHere's a screen shot of section "7.6.1 Deceptive Page Purpose" from Google's Page Quality Rating Guideline dated September 5, 2019:According to Google, "articles to manipulate users in order to benefit a ... business ... or other organization ... monetarily, or otherwise" is a deceptive page and should be given the lowest possible quality rating.According to Google, any website that "claims to offer an independent review or share other information about a product, but is in fact created to make money for the owner of the website without attempting to help users" should be given the lowest possible quality rating.Likewise, "a webpage with a ... title that has nothing to do with the content of the page" should be given the lowest rating, yet these websites provide "articles" that are in fact advertising, without telling readers that what they're looking at is an ad, or that the test they're taking is in fact a PR ploy designed to get them to inquire about a drug.Now more than ever we must work together to share health information with others by word-of-mouth, by text and email. We have built in simple sharing tools at the top of each article so you can easily email or text interesting articles to your friends and family.My information is here because all of you support and share it, and we can do this without Big Tech's support. It's time to boycott and share! Here are a few other suggestions: