Google as the Thought Police

Google Voted Down a Proposal to Not Censor Information

The company will not engage in proactive censorship.

The company will use all legal means to resist demands for censorship. The company will only comply with such demands if required to do so through legally binding procedures.

Users will be clearly informed when the company has acceded to legally binding government requests to filter or otherwise censor content that the user is trying to access.

The company will document all cases where legally-binding censorship requests have been complied with, and that information will be publicly available.

What is Google's Job?

Hundreds of Websites Got Severely Penalized by Google's Updates

SelfHacked

Examine

WellnessMama

Mercola

MindBodyGreen

Dr. Axe

Dr. Weil

Chris Kresser

Bulletproof

Nootropedia

Kelly Brogan, M.D.

GreenMedInfo

Mark's Daily Apple

PaleoHacks

BeBrainFit

DietVsDisease

The Third Wave

OrganicFacts

Robb Wolf

Dr Jockers

Top10HomeRemedies

EatThis

GundryMD

Nootriment

EveryDayHealth

GlobalHealingCenter

Patient.info

Ruled.me

SteadyHealth

Google Now Ranks Objectively Bad Health Content

Defining Institutional Websites

WebMD (which openly partners with pharmaceutical companies)

Healthline (originally launched in 1999, it owns Drugs.com, Livestrong, Greatist, MedicalNewsToday)

VerywellHealth (partners with the Cleveland Clinic, started as an About.com company)

Many Hospital websites (such as UMMC, the Cleveland Clinic, the Mayo Clinic, Sloan-Kettering, NYU, etc.)

Governmental institutions (NIH/Pubmed, CDC, ODS, FDA, etc.)

Other medical news sites (which are almost always owned by WebMD or Healthline)

Where Institutional Websites Get Their Information

Other websites that these sites deem automatically "credible", such as the Mayo Clinic, CDC, etc. (Healthline, WebMD, and VeryWellHealth do this)

Interviews with doctors (the Cleveland Clinic is a good example of this)

WebMD

Healthline

VerywellHealth

"Due to a lack of supporting research, it's too soon to recommend N-acetylcysteine for any condition." "Although N-acetylcysteine may offer certain health benefits, self-treating a chronic health problem with N-acetylcysteine supplements may have serious health consequences." "Little is known about the safety of long-term use of N-acetylcysteine."

Mayoclinic

The post is not comprehensive, which means the author didn't do in-depth research before writing about it. It has no listed author, so we have no idea who even wrote it - and more importantly what their qualifications or background is. It does not list any reviewers, so we don't know who reviewed it -- or if it was even reviewed by experts at all. The references DO NOT go to peer-reviewed journals, and it's hard to track down where they're coming from. Many of the sites they do link to are often behind expensive paywalls. You can't see which piece of information is found in which of the three references provided. This means it could easily take me all day to track some piece of information down -- not to mention all the money I'd have to spend to access the sources in the first place! Every additional reference makes it exponentially harder to see where the information came from.

Cleveland Clinic

Where SelfHacked Gets Its Information

Google Doesn't Care About What You Want to Find

In Health, Google Doesn't Show You What You Want to See

Top Results for "Natural Cancer Cures" and "Natural Cancer Treatments" on Google

Natural Cancer 'Cures': What Are the Risks? - Stories at Yale Medicine

The Truth behind Three Natural Cancer "Cures" - Memorial Sloan-Kettering

Alternative cancer treatments: 10 options to consider - Mayo Clinic

Cancer is 'natural.' The best treatments for it aren't - STAT

Pictures of Cancer 'Cures' That Don't Work - WebMD

Top Results for "Natural Cancer Cures" on Bing

Top 10 Natural & Maybe Best Cancer Cures

Treating Cancer Naturally: 11 Strategies That Work

10 Natural Cancer Treatments to Consider - Dr. Axe

Cancer: Forbidden Cures - Natural Cancer Treatment

Top seven natural cures for cancer that got buried by the government agencies

Cancer: Treatments & Home Remedies - Organic Facts

Unapproved but Effective Cancer Cures - Health Impact News

Google is Taking a Minority Position and Pushing Their Ideology on People

What's Next?

How Do I Know This is Censorship Rather than an Algorithm?

Example #1: Cardarine Search

Sciencescape.org

Bluecloud.org

Woho.org

LFTW.org

CureAIDSReport.org

Jpnm.org

Quinnova.com

DimockCenter.org

Sciencescape

Bluecloud

Example #2: Adrafinil Search

Wikipedia A new website called HealthTrends A Medium.com post by a Jonathan Roseland PubChem HVMN

Alpha GPC Search

Traffic to Non-Institutional Health Websites

SelfHacked

Examine

Mercola

Result of Censoring by Google

What You Can Do

Takeaway

