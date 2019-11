© Getty Images / Sir Francis Canker Photography



"Iran now enters its second year under maximum pressure strikingly confident in its economic stability and regional position."

"Saudi Arabia has better weapons than its enemies in Yemen, no surprise in a war that pits one of the richest Arab countries against the poorest. And still the Saudis are struggling to impose their will."

Darius Shahtahmasebi is a New Zealand-based legal and political analyst who focuses on US foreign policy in the Middle East, Asia and Pacific region. He is fully qualified as a lawyer in two international jurisdictions.

A new report has confirmed what some analysts have been saying for some time: that Iran is winning the regional struggle for strategic influence.The 217-page report , published by the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), is entitled "Iran's Networks of Influence in the Middle East" and details Tehran's use of proxy forces and networks throughout the region and the effects and benefits of its "minimum output" foreign policy strategy.Furthermore, at the end of 2016, the Guardian revealed that the organization had received £25 million ($32 million) from the Bahraini royal family (apparently almost half of its total income has come from Bahrain). Iran and Bahrain aren't exactly close friends.Notwithstanding the potential motives and bias of the IISS, the report definitely arrives at some interesting conclusions."The Islamic Republic of Iran has tipped the balance of effective force in the Middle East in its favor," the report explains.According to the US Defense Department's annual review of the country, "Iran's military doctrine is defensive. It is designed to deter an attack, survive an initial strike, retaliate against an aggressor, and force a diplomatic solution to hostilities while avoiding any concessions that challenge its core interests."As Foreign Affairs (the Council on Foreign Relations' magazine) explained in a recent article:It is likely with this newfound confidence that Iran is beginning to dictate some shots of its own to the international community, particularly when it comes to the future of uranium enrichment.It has relied upon the Quds arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to increase its operations throughout the Middle East, as well as to provide training, support and weapons to other actors allied to Tehran. The report also notes Iran's relationship with Hezbollah, its role in the conflicts in Iraq and Syria, as well as its role ( supposedly ) in Yemen.As my Kung Fu instructor once told me, you serve yourself in a confrontation best by using minimum output for maximum gain. Winning the lottery doesn't entail that you then go to a casino and put all your money down on your first gamble. Just because you have it, doesn't mean you have to expend it.As Bloomberg once explained At the end of the day, how much influence can you exert when you forcibly invade, occupy and kill those countries you seek to influence?