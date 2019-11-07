© Reuters / Carlos Jasso



Impeachment testimony from former US ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor reveals the fatal 'quid pro quo' at the center of the probe rests on mere hearsay, even as Taylor's words are held up as a smoking gun by Trump's enemies.That fateful conversation appears to be the closest Taylor got to the alleged quid pro quo. It's not clear exactly what was said between them, as Sondland hurriedly revised his own testimony on Tuesday to better match Taylor's."What I know for sure," Taylor testified, "is what Mr. Morrison told me that he must have heard Ambassador Sondland tell [Zelensky aide] Mr. Yermak. And as I said, this was the first time I'd heard [security assistance and corruption investigations] put together." (p.189)Giuliani, Taylor said, dominated an "irregular" policy channel alongside the wholesome, bipartisan way of doing things, a channel that ran "contrary to the goals of longstanding US policy" - or at least that was what Taylor "began to sense" (p.28) when the aid was held up.At one point, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-New York) attempted to pin down exactly what Taylor's relationship was to the events in question.Critically,The ambassador's opening statement was "leaked" before the House voted to make transcripts public, and has been held up by intelligence committee chair Adam Schiff (D-California) and other pro-impeachment Democrats as 'proof' that military aid was withheld "through a shadow foreign policy channel" until Ukraine agreed to follow through with the Biden investigation.An examination of the transcript, however, reveals nothing of the sort.