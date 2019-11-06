"I asked the President, what do you want from Ukraine? The President responded, nothing. There is no quid pro. The President repeated, no quid pro. No quid pro quo multiple times."

The US ambassador to the EU has suddenly remembered he did notify Kiev that military aid was contingent on launching a corruption probe into the gas company that employed Hunter Biden, his memory jogged by impeachment testimonies.the natural gas company which had hired Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden's son onto its board of directors. Sondland recalled this in an addendum to his earlier testimony, leaked to the public on Tuesday.Sondland's surprise recollection was, he claimed, motivated by reading the testimony of William Taylor, US ambassador to Ukraine, and Tim Morrison, a former Trump advisor.("Ambassador Taylor recalls that Mr. Morrison told Ambassador Taylor that I told Mr. Morrison that I had conveyed this message to Mr. Yermak...")Sondland had previously insisted the "deliverable" he referenced in text messages that have been slammed as 'incriminating' in the media merely referenced a statement that Zelensky's government was asked to publicly issue supporting anti-corruption reforms.He testified weeks ago that:reminding his fellow ambassador thatSondland, having "presumed that the aid suspension had become linked to the proposed anti-corruption statement," told Zelensky aide Andriy Yermak thatMoreover, Zelensky would have to make the declaration himself.The diplomat acknowledged he "did not know (and still does not know) when, why, or by whom the aid was suspended," but