Puppet Masters
No matter what Putin and Orban discuss in Budapest, the US and its allies will highly likely be irritated
RT
Wed, 30 Oct 2019 16:03 UTC
The two leaders will "discuss a range of issues related to Russia-Hungary interaction with a focus on trade, economy and culture" and "exchange opinions on some current international and regional matters," the Kremlin said in a statement ahead of the visit, without offering any additional details as to what those might be.
One obvious candidate for their agenda is the ongoing process of expanding the nuclear power plant at Paks. The only one of its kind in Hungary, it supplies up to 40 percent of the country's energy needs. Construction of two new power units was agreed in 2014 and approved by the EU in 2017, while Moscow has provided a €10 billion state loan for the purpose through 2025.
Orban last visited Moscow in September last year, defying naysayers in Brussels insisting on cutting all ties with Russia. The Hungarian PM's nationalist policies have already annoyed the EU establishment, but attempts to force Budapest into submission have so far been unsuccessful.
Conspiracy theorists on the other side of the Atlantic have also pointed the finger at Orban as the possible culprit for what they described as US President Donald Trump's views about corruption in Ukraine.
Kiev's language policies, aimed primarily against Russian speakers but also affecting the ethnic Hungarians living in western Ukraine, have been a source of tensions with Budapest.
While there is no evidence that Orban - or Putin - have somehow influenced Trump in that respect, the US media are likely to cast their meeting as sinister even if they merely discuss the weather.
"The only things that interest me in the US are Tupac Shakur, Allen Ginsberg, and Jackson Pollock. I don't need a visa to access their work."
~ Putin advisor after he was placed on US sanctions list.
This story, of course, is no new news to SOTTites. But, (hyper optimistically), maybe this story will break, like a leak through a dam*; ... and...
Combining Adrian Raine's studies on violence and psychopathology with this movie is very brilliant, it's a really good talk. I want to know who's...
Never ending property taxes are such a scam....kind of negates the benefits of 'owning' a home...which you never really own anyway....if you doubt...
That because our media is owned by zionists, hence the poor accuracy of news and the poor quality of tv programmes in general, hopefully Trump...
Seems fair...why should only guys get their 'turn in the barrel' at the hands of Feminazis ?
Comment: Orban appears to be a level-headed statesman, dedicated to the welfare of Hungary's citizens. No wonder he and Putin understand each other.