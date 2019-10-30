"Between the election of President Trump and Britain's ongoing debate over Brexit, the billionaire philanthropist George Soros recognizes that populism is on the rise and that his brand of liberal democracy is faltering," said Michel Martin, host of All Things Considered on taxpayer-funded National Public Radio (NPR).
Soros also has supported NPR, including $1.8 million given to the media outlet in 2011.
"When I got involved in what I call political philanthropy some 40 years ago, the open society idea was on the ascendant — closed societies were opening up," Soros said. "And now, open societies are on the defensive and dictatorships are on the rise."
Comment: What a laugh! Under the guise of liberalism, political philanthropy, etc., this machiavellian curmudgeon has done more to destabilize and undermine the sovereignty of world countries than perhaps any other personality alive.
"I have to admit that the tide has turned against me, but I don't think that I have failed," Soros said.
NPR portrayed Soros as a benign philanthropist who wants to promote democracy.
"That includes more than $32 billion in giving to his own international network of grant makers, the Open Society Foundations, which has worked to promote democracy in some 120 nations," Martin said.
Comment: Another Big laugh! The Open Society is an organization that exists solely to stoke and support discontent in favor of neoliberal puppets and Western policies that always end up making life worse for the vast majority of people in the targeted country:
- Nigel Farage calls for Soros' Open Society to be investigated over political collusion and subversion
- Soros pumps nearly $18 billion into Open Society Foundation to further neo-liberal causes and regime change plans
- Surprise! George Soros and his Open Society network are all over Kenya's elections
- What is 'Open Society'? But Soros is part of the elite...
Also among his beneficiaries was presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton who got a $25,100 donation from Soros for her 2016 campaign.
Comment: Supporting Hillary Clinton!? 'Nuff said!
The interview was to promote Soros' new book In Defense of Open Society that "compiles a selection of his (often worrisome) essays in which Soros muses on what he views as modern threats to democratic societies — including social media and artificial intelligence, particularly when used by authoritarian regimes to manipulate the public."
Soros, 89, said his priority now is fighting Trump's alleged threat to the 2020 election.
"My foundation and I'm personally very much engaged in fighting voter suppression, trying to get a proper census and things like that that will lead to a fair election because those conditions are also endangered by the current president," Soros said.
Soros stopped short of endorsing 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), but said she is "the clear-cut person to beat."