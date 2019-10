© Rafiq Maqbool/AP



U.S. special envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad discussed Afghan peace efforts with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on October 29, Khan's office said in a statement.Khan "reiterated Pakistan's steadfast and sincere support to the Afghan peace and reconciliation process launched since last year," and called on all sides in Afghanistan's protracted war to "take practical steps for the reduction of violence," the statement said.since they collapsed in early September after U.S. President Donald Trump halted talks with the militants and canceled what had appeared to be an imminent deal. Trump's decision came after a series of violent attacks in Afghanistan that killed several people, including a U.S. soldier. Khalilzad's meeting with Khan came amid confusion over a Chinese offer to host a meeting between the Taliban and Afghan officials.The Taliban last week said the China conference -- the second such meeting after a dialogue in Qatar in July -- would take place October 29-30.in a joint statement on October 28 after Khalilzad's talks in Moscow last week with Chinese, Russian, and Pakistani officials.but said it would support an "Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process.""China is willing to provide facilitation and assistance to promote the Afghan peace and reconciliation process, including internal Afghan dialogue and negotiation, on the basis of respect for the wishes of all parties," Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a regular press briefing on October 29 in Beijing.Civilian casualties have been rising fast in recent months, according to the United Nations, which blames both insurgents and U.S. and Afghan government security forces. So far this year, there have been more than 8,000 casualties.After his talks with Khan, Khalilzad is scheduled to meet with senior Pakistani military commanders.On October 29, Ghani's national-security adviser Hamdullah Mohib told reporters in Kabul that theThe Taliban now holds sway over nearly half of Afghanistan, and has refused to talk to the government in Kabul, which it considers a U.S. puppet.Mohib has been a strident critic of U.S. talks with the Taliban and publicly railed against Khalilzad earlier this year in Washington. Since then, he has been shunned by U.S. officials.Meanwhile, officials said that at least 20 soldiers were killed in an overnight Taliban attack in Afghanistan's northern province of Jawzjan. At least two other soldiers disappeared following the attack on a military base in the Aqchah district, a member of parliament representing the province, Mohammad Karim Jawzjani, and provincial council member Abdul Hai Hayat said.