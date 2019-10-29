It's just incredible that it looks like mid-winter conditions.

With another storm rolling in tonight, we're excited for more incredible days like this! 🌞❄️ North Peak opening day #KeystoneKickoff #GoPro 🎥: 10/25 pic.twitter.com/L2r6obclWA — Keystone Resort (@KeystoneMtn) October 27, 2019



Another 6" of fresh snow overnight 🤩❄️ We'll make sure a black (snow) cat doesn't cross our paths, so this good luck will continue! 🎃 #KeystoneKickoff pic.twitter.com/I3BwnPvDwv — Keystone Resort (@KeystoneMtn) October 28, 2019



Morning report for Monday, Oct 28.



❄️ 6" in the last 24 hours

🌨 Snow in the forecast

⛷ 4 trails open

🌲 86 acres (across two peaks!)

🚡 6 lifts

🚨 Last chance to get your Epic Passhttps://t.co/cgD3ZEQIoY pic.twitter.com/kq8g6uVPoR — Keystone Resort (@KeystoneMtn) October 28, 2019



The next storm, due early Tuesday, is expected to add another 6-8 inchesIf you're peeved becausemaybe this will cheer you up: The three Front Range ski areas that are open have been getting good snow, and they're looking forward to more from this next storm.according to a spokeswoman."It's hard to believe it's October right now," Keystone/Breckenridge spokeswoman Sara Lococo said Monday morning. "Snow is still falling here in Breckenridge and across Summit County.The weather has been great, and the temperatures have been great, so our snowmakers have been out in full force."Breckenridge received 7 inches from the storm that arrived Sunday and Keystone reported 6. Loveland checked in with 5 and Arapahoe Basin reported 4 inches.Arapahoe Basin, which opened for skiing on the lower part of the mountain on Oct. 11, is hoping to have top-to-bottom skiing this weekend.The upper part of Keystone mountain has been open, but officials there are hoping to get River Run open soon. That would mean top-to-bottom skiing there as well.Kari Bowen, a forecaster for the National Weather Service in Boulder, said the next storm is due in the early morning hours Tuesday, starting in the northern mountains after midnight and continuing to spread east and south with the arrival of a cold front."That will continue to increase in coverage throughout the morning and afternoon hours on Tuesday and continue through Wednesday," Bowen said.Bowen said that system will be focused primarily on the plains and foothills, butThat could be great news for Eldora, which announced last week that it would open Friday, Nov. 1, two weeks earlier than planned. Eldora received 15 inches from last week's snowstorm, which rolled through the area Oct. 24.Bowen said there wouldn't be exceptional accumulations from this next storm for the areas that are already open, but the