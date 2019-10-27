Earth Changes
Record October snowfall total of 44 inches at Steamboat ski resort in Colorado
Patrick Thorne
Sun, 27 Oct 2019 14:54 UTC
Arapahoe Basin (pictured top earlier this month), then Keystone (pictured below), were the first resorts in North America to open a fortnight ago and Loveland became the third this weekend.
Two more areas have announced openings in the next week, Wolf Creek, which was the first to open last year, will open on Halloween this Thursday and Eldora this Friday, November 1st, a fortnight ahead of their planned opening date.
All are benefiting from some good early snowfalls which have seen Steamboat, although not yet open, claim it has had record October snowfall already of 1.1 metres (44 inches). A further winter storm is expected in the area over the coming 48 hours.
Although Mt Rose has opened by Lake Tahoe in Nevada this weekend it only has two beginner trails open using 100% machine made snow.
It's been a different picture in the East of North America though where usually a handful of ski areas in New England and Quebec manage to open, thanks to snowmaking, in October. So far it has been too warm and sometimes wet but temperatures are dipping so there's a battle to see if any can open by Halloween.
North of the border Nakiska became the first ski area in Canada to open, this weekend, its earliest ever.
Abandoned US military base, Manbij, northern Syria
Recent Comments
Listen to Jimi Hendrix, Manic Depression
One read through this article and I will NOT be recommending the Digital Journal to anyone I like or respect.
I spent 4 years growing up in the Adelaide hills and I sure did see some strange going's on, on occasion.
Glad to see President Morales re-elected. The man cares about the people & the country of Bolivia. Sooner or later, we will have to recognise...
"It's incredible that a mollusk, which is not the most intelligent creature, is fabricating so many structures across so many scales," That's an...
Comment: October snowstorm hits Colorado with up to 20 inches of snow