Our 11 News meteorologists say the rest of Thursday will be a mix of sun and clouds with cold temperatures.
SNOWFALL TOTALS (Updated 11 a.m. Thursday):
San Isabel: 20"
Rye: 15"
Walsenburg: 12"
Westcliffe 11"
Trinidad: 11"
Palmer Lake: 11"
Black Forest: 10"
Cascade: 9"
Monument: 8.5"
Kim: 7"
Woodland Park: 6.5"
Peyton: 6.5"
Briargate: 5"
Broadmoor: 5"
Cripple Creek: 5"
Calhan: 4.7"
Air Force Academy: 4.3"
Pueblo West: 3.8"
Peterson: 2.5"
Fountain: 1"
No tricks and all treats this Octsnowber, with 25" falling since Monday 🎃 Photo taken 10/24 #Breck #SeizetheSeason pic.twitter.com/Ety53nDrnH— Breckenridge Resort (@breckenridgemtn) October 24, 2019
