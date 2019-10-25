snow
Snow has moved out of Colorado, leaving many places coated with a foot or more snow.

Our 11 News meteorologists say the rest of Thursday will be a mix of sun and clouds with cold temperatures.


SNOWFALL TOTALS (Updated 11 a.m. Thursday):

San Isabel: 20"
Rye: 15"
Walsenburg: 12"

Westcliffe 11"
Trinidad: 11"
Palmer Lake: 11"
Black Forest: 10"
Cascade: 9"
Monument: 8.5"
Kim: 7"
Woodland Park: 6.5"
Peyton: 6.5"
Briargate: 5"
Broadmoor: 5"
Cripple Creek: 5"
Calhan: 4.7"
Air Force Academy: 4.3"
Pueblo West: 3.8"
Peterson: 2.5"
Fountain: 1"