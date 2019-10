© The Telegraph



President Trump says the first phase of a trade deal with China looks to be ahead of schedule."We are looking probably to be ahead of schedule to sign a very big portion of the China deal, we'll call it Phase One but it's a very big portion,'' he told reporters before leaving for Chicago.The president's comments come after Beijing said on Saturday that phase one was " basically complete ." Trade representatives from the two countries held a phone call on Friday as they continued to iron out a deal.A decision has not yet been made about the new tariffs that are scheduled to hit goods made in China beginning Dec. 15.