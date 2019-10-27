© Sputnik / Sergei Mamontov



Russian internet giant Yandex will bring its driverless cars to the Detroit Auto Show next year to hold the largest demonstration of its robo-taxi fleet to date in the US.The Russian equivalent to Google will deployThe show will run from June 7 to 20, but the cars will stay in the US after to continue tests.Yandex teamed up with Hyundai Mobis as well as Lawrence Technological University to provide the robo-taxi service. In July,released a prototype of their joint autonomous car based on the Hyundai Sonata 2020 model.the experiment and deploy up to 100 cars in the Russian capital and other testing territories, including some foreign ones. At the beginning of 2019, Yandex began test drives in Israel. While at first it required an engineer, in June the company said that the cars can already be left on their own.The Russian tech firm has ambitious plans for further expansion of its self-driving fleet. In August it revealed that