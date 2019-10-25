As entire Arctic ecosystems collapse under last year's record UNMELTED snow in North Greenland, drought-induced crop losses have forced Kellogg's to drastically raise prices (+30%) on Aussie cereals. Producers warn of GLOBAL Sweet Corn seed shortages. Ireland warns of a potato shortage. The US has silently started importing corn from Brazil, even as the USDA openly revises numbers to fantastical levels, diverging more and more from reality. As a result, our nation is not preparing for the difficult seasons ahead in the Grand Solar Minimum -- so it is up to us.