About the Author:

Mark Hemingway is the Book Editor at The Federalist, and was formerly a senior writer at The Weekly Standard. Follow him on Twitter at @heminator

On Wednesday, President Trump took to Twitter and... well, this is a set-up that means something amusing or concerning happened, and not much in-between. Anyway, the president of the United States called his NeverTrump opposition "human scum." Suffice to say, I do not endorse this characterization.Let me explain: A friend of mine, who had a reasonably important White House job in a different administration, is fond of saying,It's very, very true that so much of what passes for "civility" in the center-left consensus in This Town is anything but. Official Washington Civility™ is more often than not a cloak for the backstabbing petty "Mean Girls" nonsense that's really going on over lunch at The Palm or in, yes, literal cloakrooms. We even have things like the White House Correspondents Dinner that could almost pass for religious rites dedicated to worshiping this false "civility" god.The truth is we would probably get more done and have more ultimate agreementthat acknowledge what everyone feels and knows but can't say for one reason or another.And becauseand apply most of the pressure in civil society, it tends to be one group of people disproportionately biting their lips.Why did they snap? Well, Barack Obama was a well-spoken, generally nice guy.Everyone in his orbit spent months in 2012 callingObama brought a mobbed-up Chicago banker to the White House andHe made excuses for the Internal Revenue Service going after his political enemies.and his own "wingman" at the Justice Department said people were racist for asking questions about the latter.I could go on about Obama, yet I still see journalists routinely praising his manner and civility as if there weren't a whole lot of very disturbing cracks in that facade. (Speaking of journalists and civility,) But maintaining the illusion is a necessary part of the " regulative fiction " Washington has to tell itself to justify letting their preferred leaders exercise awesome amounts of power in deeply questionable ways.After Obama,— we're going to elide a lot of historic Clinton lowlights and skip straight to the 2016 campaign — and said half of Trump's voters belonged in This line got her laughter and applause, by the way. ) She then went on to say" Worst of all, she said" Unlike Trump, she is not known for pro-wrestling levels of hyperbole.Now if you ask the mandarins in national politics whether Obama and Clinton are more "civil" than Trump, I'm pretty sure the answer will be near unanimous and spittle-flecked. But in much of the country, the answer to that question is not obvious or the answer is still on balance Trump. And if you point out any of the hypocrisy that explains this disconnect, not even to defend Trump but merely to explain how you got him, well, heads explode and very loudly because sound carries in an echo chamber.The ruling class is so invested in denying any hypocrisy here that we now have something in the political lexicon calledComparing the president to his predecessor or political opposition for the purpose of putting their words and actions in context, once the most basic aspect of political analysis, is now frequently said to be off-limits because Trump is sui generis even when he's not.The fact that cerebellums are still detonating over what I think should be an obvious insight about hypocrisy four years after Trump rode that gold escalator into national politics is pretty revealing. Our overlords are simultaneously overly invested in self-preservation, impervious to information that contradicts their worldview, and have a great deal of misplaced moral superiority about their failure to alternately persuade or listen to large numbers of voters.does not make you racist.does not make you sexist.does not make you xenophobic.does not make you homophobic.I have no illusions about Trump's way of engaging and debating people and why it coarsens politics.and that was obvious to voters no matter how much the media and administrative state tried hide it or give it a patina of respectability. If you're continually surprised we've arrived at a point where much of the country doesn't regard Trump's rhetoric as disqualifying, you haven't been paying attention.