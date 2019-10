© Unknown

"Finally, in complement of its series of crimes against the Libyans, the Western countries have appointed a war criminal who was responsible for the destruction of Bani Walid and killing of its children, Abdul-Rahman Al-Swehli as a head of Libya's highest authority, the State Council and appointed his nephew, Ahmed Maiteeq Vice President, his niece Nihad Meitiq General Director of the Foreign and his brother in law, Fayez al Sarraj, head of the presidential Council.



"In addition, Al-Swehli struck a deal with Belhadj, commander of the Islamic Fighting Group, to take the Islamist share of the presidential election.



"However, it is well known in Libya that if elections were to be held today, the above-mentioned persons will not guarantee and secure even their family members' vote. Belhadj popularity was demonstrated in the parliamentary elections where he got only 50 votes in the Sauaq Al-Joumah district, which has a population of 250 thousand people."

About the Author:

James and Joanne Moriarty were appointed official spokespersons of the Tribes of Libya by their Supreme Leader in 2012. For their story and mission to get the message out and help the Libyan people, go here.

This regime was appointed outside of Libya and was sneaked in by the dark of night by boat to Tripoli harbor in 2015 where the founder of the terrorist organization LIFG (Libyan Islamic Fighting Group) Abdelhakem Belhaj protected them until the UN could declare them the recognized government of Libya. Whereby they began to steal Libyan assets, Libyan money, imprison innocent Libyans, control the city by gun force and sign agreements with foreign countries illegally.This regime is held in place by the use of mercenary terrorists (calling themselves militias). These terrorist militias are brought into Libya by plane load via the Misurata and Mitiga airports (arms are brought in the same way).The Muslim Brotherhood is desperate to hold on to their now dwindling control of Libya.In order to understand the corruption and terrorists involved in the GNA and how it came illegally into power,To make matters more incomprehensible, Fayez Sarraj, has taking to lying OPENLY about "not supporting terrorists".The ONLY way he remains in power is by the support of the terrorists and the support of the terrorists by Turkey and Qatar. When he began to speak about not supporting terrorists, the Libyan Tribes said "he must have forgotten who he is". This is their sarcasm and a way of pointing out that the man is a liar and a fraud.Today the Libyan tribes Informed me of some on the ground intelligence regardingHe is wanted internationally. It was reported that he was killed by a Libyan National army air strike in August of this year. It was reported as "confirmed". Well, that was a lie.The tribes also sent me a short video of the terrorist militias who support the criminal regime of the GNA. You can watch the video here: list_of_terrorist_tripoli_libya_october_2019.mp4 (62.21 MB)They said in their "tongue and cheek" manner that Sarraj thinks the Russian intelligence is as weak as the Somali intelligence (which must be pretty bad) because it is a well known fact that Sarraj has no army and is kept in power by the force of the terrorist militias against the Libyan people and their army. Sarraj apparently tried to convince Russia that he did not support terrorists.The terrorist militias will finally be cleansed. There will be a country wide election, a real constitution installed and a new duly elected legitimate government, working for the Libyan people and supported by them an all the great tribes.