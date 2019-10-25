This regime is held in place by the use of mercenary terrorists (calling themselves militias). These terrorist militias are brought into Libya by plane load via the Misurata and Mitiga airports (arms are brought in the same way). All of this is facilitated by Turkey and Qatar. Turkey is the now the world headquarters of the terrorist group known as the Muslim Brotherhood. The Muslim Brotherhood is desperate to hold on to their now dwindling control of Libya.
In order to understand the corruption and terrorists involved in the GNA and how it came illegally into power, I am posting below a full explanation by Dr. Saif al Islam Ghadafi of the people involved:
"Finally, in complement of its series of crimes against the Libyans, the Western countries have appointed a war criminal who was responsible for the destruction of Bani Walid and killing of its children, Abdul-Rahman Al-Swehli as a head of Libya's highest authority, the State Council and appointed his nephew, Ahmed Maiteeq Vice President, his niece Nihad Meitiq General Director of the Foreign and his brother in law, Fayez al Sarraj, head of the presidential Council.To make matters more incomprehensible, Fayez Sarraj, has taking to lying OPENLY about "not supporting terrorists". Sarraj has NO SUPPORT from the Libyan people who see him for who he is, a thief, an interloper, a terrorist puppet and a LIAR. The ONLY way he remains in power is by the support of the terrorists and the support of the terrorists by Turkey and Qatar. When he began to speak about not supporting terrorists, the Libyan Tribes said "he must have forgotten who he is". This is their sarcasm and a way of pointing out that the man is a liar and a fraud.
"In addition, Al-Swehli struck a deal with Belhadj, commander of the Islamic Fighting Group, to take the Islamist share of the presidential election.
"However, it is well known in Libya that if elections were to be held today, the above-mentioned persons will not guarantee and secure even their family members' vote. Belhadj popularity was demonstrated in the parliamentary elections where he got only 50 votes in the Sauaq Al-Joumah district, which has a population of 250 thousand people."
They said in their "tongue and cheek" manner that Sarraj thinks the Russian intelligence is as weak as the Somali intelligence (which must be pretty bad) because it is a well known fact that Sarraj has no army and is kept in power by the force of the terrorist militias against the Libyan people and their army. Sarraj apparently tried to convince Russia that he did not support terrorists.
The bottom line is once the illegitimate Muslim Brotherhood puppet government (GNA) is gone in Tripoli, there will be peace in Libya. The terrorist militias will finally be cleansed. There will be a country wide election, a real constitution installed and a new duly elected legitimate government, working for the Libyan people and supported by them an all the great tribes.
About the Author:
James and Joanne Moriarty were appointed official spokespersons of the Tribes of Libya by their Supreme Leader in 2012. For their story and mission to get the message out and help the Libyan people, go here.
