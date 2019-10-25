© Reuters / Pool / Victoria Jones

UK PM Boris Johnson has won a landmark parliamentary vote on the Queen's Speech in a rare victory - as attention turns to the EU and whether they will grant a lengthy Brexit extension.The Queen's Speech - which is essentially the UK government's legislative program for the next parliamentary session - was approved by lawmakers in Parliament on Thursday by a margin of 16 votes (310 to 294).Labour, the main UK opposition party led by Jeremy Corbyn, has agreed to work on a suitable timetable to get the legislation ratified. They have so far refused to play ball with Johnson over an election, however. Labour insists that they will not agree to one until a Brexit extension is granted by Brussels that safeguards against a no-deal exit from the EU.When it comes to law and order, the government proposes to increase the six-month maximum jail term for foreign offenders who return to the UK in breach of deportation orders.