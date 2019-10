In a modern tale that keeps occurring, a retailer once again gave in to the demands of a handful of sensitive Sallys and pulled black pumpkins from sale after they were deemed offensive.Upon being made aware of the 'issue,' the law firm abruptly took them down before then directing blame at their point of purchase, Bed Bath & Beyond. Mary Marzolla, a partner at the firm, told News 12 Clearly the law firm thought they were suitable, because during the interview the partners (one of whom has dark skin), expressed how they thought the pumpkins were acceptable decorations. Yet, because someone said so, they now believe they have no place in society and blame the retailer for selling them in the first place.In a statement given to News 12, the NAACP added: "By now I would believe everyone [would] know that anything in blackface is offensive... Equally as offensive is that a retail store would have such an item in [their] inventory for general purchase."There's a big difference between a black pumpkin with no stereotyped features and say... Justin Trudeau roleplaying as a black man. Dolls were pulled from shelves at a dollar store because of racial accusations, Katy Perry was bombarded with rage over a pair of shoes, and even a chocolate duck found itself in hot water. Perhaps a bad spot for something that can so easily melt.