Puppet Masters
Russia takes S-400 air defense system to Serbia for its FIRST EVER drill abroad
RT
Thu, 24 Oct 2019 17:08 UTC
The S-400s, along with a battery of Pantsirs, were deployed at Batajnica Air Base, 25km from Serbia's capital, Belgrade, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday. They are there to take part in the 'Slavic Shield 2019' joint military drill.
It is the first Russian-Serbian exercise of its kind, as well as the first time Moscow's state-of-the-art air defense missile systems have taken part in a drill abroad.
Serbian troops had the opportunity to observe the S-400s in action last month, when the first phase of the drill was launched in southern Russia.
The countries share a long history of friendly relations and, despite being surrounded by NATO member states, Belgrade remains Russia's closest ally in the Balkans. Last year, Russia delivered jets, helicopters, tanks, APCs, and radars to Serbia. The country is currently expecting a delivery of Pantsir-S1s, while some of its politicians expressed interest in obtaining S-400s as well.
S-400s were recently purchased by Turkey and India. Both states were pressured by the US to scrap the contracts but went ahead with the deals anyway.
Quote of the Day
Ten years ago [ca. 2005] a Russian diplomat told me: "In our government, there is only one man who still believes that Russo-American partnership is possible, and worth aiming for. Because that man is Vladimir Putin, the rest of us follow. But if Putin would ever lose his interest in America, our policies would change overnight."
Recent Comments
I hope it is not lost on our intelligence forces that their trousers currently reside around their ankles. Either get real, release Assange, or...
They haven't found Vladimir's passport under the driver's seat yet?
And thus the real reason Snowden will not be allowed back into the US until the freaking democrats are exposed and punished in the US. Democrats...
Yet another "earlier than previously believed" article. There have been half a dozen in the last couple months. Why not "earlier than previously...
Damn. China. I'd never have guessed that!