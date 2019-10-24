© The Independent



On Thursday a car bomb detonated in the town of Tal Abyad, wounding several Turkish-backed Syrian fighters outside their militia headquarters, following at least three other similar blasts this week, which targeted various groups fighting in northeast Syria.This sudden spate of mystery bomb attacks in heavily trafficked civilian areas suggests a resurgent ISIS could already be at work, after this month's Turkish invasion of Syrian Kurdish areas has resulted in mass ISIS prison breaks in the region.Defense Secretary Mark Esper also confirmed the number in a CNN interview, but tried to downplay it as less than expected.Russia's defense ministry has said measures were being taken for Russian and Syrian forces to capture ISIS prisoners which are on the loose, which could require additional Russian troops reinforcements, according to the statement.Multiple reports have detailed large-scale ISIS and Islamist prison breaks since the start of Turkey's 'Operation Peace Spring' on Oct. 9.Estimates put the total number of detained ISIS members in northeast Syria still under Kurdish supervision at 10,000.