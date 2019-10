© Soohee Cho/The Intercept, Getty Image

As president, Bernie Sanders would end the practice of using the controversial Espionage Act to prosecute government whistleblowers, the Vermont senator told The Intercept in an interview on Saturday ahead of a major rally in New York.Asked if it is appropriate to prosecute whistleblowers using the Espionage Act, Sanders said, "Of course not."The Espionage Act, which was passed in 1917 to suppress opposition to World War I and now considers leakers to effectively be spies, makes a fair trial impossible, as relevant evidence is classified and kept from the defense, and the bar for conviction is low. The law also comes with stiffer criminal penalties and longer sentences than more obvious charges that might be leveled, such as mishandling classified intelligence.Democrats widely condemned Trump for the comparison, though those same Democrats have not generally objected to the Justice Department's use of the Espionage Act to prosecute whistleblowers who leak to journalists, suggesting that the media is being treated tantamount to a foreign adversary. "Whistleblowers have a very important role to play in the political process," Sanders said in response. "And I am very supportive of the courage of that whistleblower, whoever he or she may be."Asked if he would give a second look at the record-setting length of the sentence doled out to National Security Agency contractor Reality Winner, Sanders demurred, saying that he was supportive of whistleblowers but unfamiliar with her case. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who joined Sanders during the interview, agreed. "I don't want to speak out of turn when it comes to Reality Winner, but I just think that the prosecution of whistleblowers is frankly against our democracy. We rely on whistleblowers, we rely on journalists, in order for us to hold our systems accountable."