Puppet Masters
Bernie Sanders pledges to end practice of prosecuting whistleblowers under Espionage Act
The Intercept
Tue, 22 Oct 2019 18:57 UTC
The century-old law had largely gone out of fashion until it was deployed heavily by the Obama administration, which prosecuted eight people accused of leaking to the media under the Espionage Act, more than all previous presidents combined. President Donald Trump is on pace to break Barack Obama's record if he gets a second term: He has prosecuted eight such whistleblowers, five of them using the Espionage Act, according to the Press Freedom Tracker.
Asked if it is appropriate to prosecute whistleblowers using the Espionage Act, Sanders said, "Of course not."
The Espionage Act, which was passed in 1917 to suppress opposition to World War I and now considers leakers to effectively be spies, makes a fair trial impossible, as relevant evidence is classified and kept from the defense, and the bar for conviction is low. The law also comes with stiffer criminal penalties and longer sentences than more obvious charges that might be leveled, such as mishandling classified intelligence.
During the interview, The Intercept noted that Trump has referred to White House officials, who provided information to the whistleblower who went through legally sanctioned channels and alerted Congress of Trump's Ukraine activities, as "spies." Democrats widely condemned Trump for the comparison, though those same Democrats have not generally objected to the Justice Department's use of the Espionage Act to prosecute whistleblowers who leak to journalists, suggesting that the media is being treated tantamount to a foreign adversary. "Whistleblowers have a very important role to play in the political process," Sanders said in response. "And I am very supportive of the courage of that whistleblower, whoever he or she may be."
Asked if he would give a second look at the record-setting length of the sentence doled out to National Security Agency contractor Reality Winner, Sanders demurred, saying that he was supportive of whistleblowers but unfamiliar with her case. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who joined Sanders during the interview, agreed. "I don't want to speak out of turn when it comes to Reality Winner, but I just think that the prosecution of whistleblowers is frankly against our democracy. We rely on whistleblowers, we rely on journalists, in order for us to hold our systems accountable." Winner was sentenced to 63 months for leaking a top-secret NSA document related to Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election to a news organization that was widely reported to be The Intercept. She is currently being silenced in prison.