"We have always responded and will continue to respond to this, both politically and in a military sense."

Russia views with alarm NATO's expansion toward its western border and it will make not only a political response but a military one as well if need be, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has said.He was commenting on NATO's possible attempts to draw Bosnia and Herzegovina into the Western alliance.NATO's attempts to attract countries with internal conflicts "firstly contradicts the agreement on establishing the North Atlantic Alliance, and secondly, it can lead to very serious consequences", the Russian premier said.Relations between Russia and NATO strained after Crimea joined the Russian Federation following a referendum on March 16, 2014. The military alliance ended cooperation with Russia over the ensuing crisis in Ukraine on April 1, 2014.The United States and its European allies accuse Moscow of destabilizing Ukraine and have imposed a number of sanctions against Russian and pro-Russia figures. Moscow rejects the accusation.Under the US leadership, NATO has been increasingly beefing up its presence in Eastern Europe and near Russia's borders.Wary of the build-up, Russia has accused Poland of opportunism by seeking a permanent NATO presence on its soil.Russia has previously warned that any increased military presence in Poland could prompt it to step up its military presence in neighboring Belarus.