Havering Hoard
© Museum of London
A selection of objects from the Havering Hoard
The largest ever Bronze Age hoard to be discovered in London, the third largest of its kind in the UK, has been unearthed in Havering.

A total of 453 bronze objects dating from around 900 to 800BC have been uncovered during a planned archaeological investigation, with weapons including axe heads, spearheads, fragments of swords, daggers and knives found alongside some other unusual objects, which are rarely found in the UK.

This discovery is hugely significant as these objects were recovered from four separate individual and deliberately placed hoards within a large ancient enclosure ditch, whereas most hoards are discovered in isolation.

This significant find will go on display for the first time as the focal point of a major exhibition at the Museum of London Docklands in April 2020.

Havering
© Google Maps
The site is within a known complex prehistoric landscape on the northern edge of the River Thames, and a square enclosure had been identified on aerial photographs since the 1960s. All the archaeological work was agreed with and closely monitored by Historic England, assisted by the Portable Antiquities Scheme.
© Archaeological Solutions Ltd
One of the hoards found in Havering
© Archaeological Solutions Ltd
The hoards were discovered within an ancient square enclosure
Deliberately damaged

Almost all the weapons appear to be partially broken or damaged, raising questions as to why these objects ended up being carefully buried in groups close together. The deliberate placement of these items may suggest a specialist metal worker operated in this area, and this large scale deposit of bronze may represent an accumulation of material akin to a vault, recycling bank or exchange.

Could this treasure have been a religious offering, were they hoping to recycle the metal, control access to the material, or was it merely a rejection of bronze tools that were becoming outdated with the emergence of iron technology?

Objects from the hoard and an in-depth look into these questions will be presented to the public for the first time next year at the Museum of London Docklands, whilst further conservation and analysis currently underway will reveal more insights into this incredible find.
© Archaeological Solutions Ltd
