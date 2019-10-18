© WPA Pool



"From what we've read of this deal, it doesn't meet our demands or expectations, it creates a border down the Irish Sea and it leads once again to a race to the bottom in rights and protections for British citizens and a danger of the sell-off of our national assets to American companies."

"It beggars belief Corbyn rejected the deal before he'd even read it. It shows he has no intention of keeping his promises to respect the referendum, and would only inflict yet more dither and pointless delay on the country."

Jeremy Corbyn has been roundly criticized by his political opponents for rejecting Boris Johnson's Brexit deal with the EU out of hand without reading it.The Labour leader confirmed he will support a referendum on the deal before it comes into effect, which could further delay the process which has dragged on for three years, much to the frustration of 'Leave' voters and EU negotiators.Corbyn warned the deal would trigger a "race to the bottom," while suggesting that it betrayed not only the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) which props up Johnson's government, but also voters who were given assurances that their jobs would be protected post-Brexit. Corbyn said:However, when the text of the deal was published after Corbyn's remarks, it specifically stated a commitment tothough this may be seen as platitude rather than policy for the moment.The Labour leader also gave assurances that,Corbyn's apparent knee-jerk reaction irked many in the conservative establishment.Tory deputy chairman Paul Scully railed against Corbyn jumping the gun without having read the actual text of the deal.Conservative MP Michael Fabricant called Corbyn "the most unpopular Opposition leader since records began" adding that "his immediate condemnation of the deal" brought this point into sharper relief.Theresa May's ex-communications boss Sir Robbie Gibb claimed that Corbyn was trying to "welch on a bet" while decrying "the shameless speed with which Corbyn can denounce a deal."