"Under Trump's watch, the two state solution in Israel, a longtime bipartisan lynchpin of American policy in the Middle East has effectively fallen apart. Trump has allowed Israel to take steps that make a future Palestinian state almost impossible."

"[R]eality has set in. The two-state solution is dead. And good riddance: it never offered a realistic path forward. The time has come for all interested parties to instead consider the only alternative with any chance of delivering lasting peace: equal rights for Israelis and Palestinians in a single shared state."

hose settlers are heavily-armed and can vote in Israeli elections and their Palestinian neighbors can't.

isn't it better to end this conflict than to hold out for an ideal of justice that is a recipe for bloodshed?

Philip Weiss is Founder and Co-Editor of Mondoweiss.net