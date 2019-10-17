Puppet Masters
Feds investigating whether Rudy Giuliani was a victim of foreign spy effort targeting Trump
Bob Brigham
Raw Story
Wed, 16 Oct 2019 19:24 UTC
This is an investigation that goes far longer and back further than we realized and also that it's much broader than we initially thought," CNN senior justice correspondent Evan Pérez reported.
"One of the things we're getting a picture of, a better picture of is this involves not only Giuliani's financial entanglements with allegedly corrupt Ukrainian figures but also counterintelligence angle is there to this and the idea that perhaps Rudy Giuliani and some of his business dealings were part of essentially an influence operation, a foreign influence operation with a target being the Trump White House," he reported.
"That's very big," she said. "Because it means that whether or not Rudy Giuliani may have committed a crime, the FBI believes that he may pose a national security threat to the United States."
"And — by the way, I want to make clear this is not mutually exclusive with a criminal investigation. These can happen on parallel tracks just going at different goals," she noted.
Rangappa drew upon her experience at the Bureau to note one key implication of the details in the bombshell report.
"The fact Evan mentioned that FBI agents were questioning people about this as far back as February or March, when a counterintelligence investigation lasts longer than six months, that means it is the highest level of investigation. In other words, it poses the most serious threat, otherwise it would be shut down after six months," she noted.
They made a wasteland and called it peace.
- Tacitus
Any NON-Twitter videos? R.C.
Sorry, but the word 'telegram' has long gone generic. I agree with the company's purpose, but their weak link is to sue and force a rename on...
Statutory rape: lack of knowledge of victim's age is inadmissible and not an issue. The only good part of this is that the jury was apparently NOT...
"find out who the exploiters are and string them up" You got it ChewyBees I know, someone should go vigilante and post videos of these pigs facing...
Maybe if we could STOP providing homes, health insurance, food, and welfare to the ILLEGALS the democrats are supporting... more Americans could...