In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, House Speaker Nancyduring a meeting with Congressional Democratic leaders after a contingent of Republicans voted with Democrats in the House to pass a motion condemning the withdrawal from Syria ()."I think that vote - the size of the vote, more than 2-1 of the Republicans voted to oppose what the president did - probably got to the president. Because he was shaken up by it," Pelosi said"And that's why we couldn't continue in the meeting because he was just not relating to the reality of it."Senate Democratic leader Chuckin a "nasty diatribe." But, Pelosi later clarified that Trump called her a "third grade politician" in the meeting. Not a "third rate politician" as Schumer said - which makes zero sense.Of course, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had a different view of things, saying that Pelosi stormed out of the meeting, and tried to make it unproductive...All of thiswhere Dems similarly stormed out of a meeting about infrastructure after Trump said he wouldn't work with them unless they dropped all of the investigations against him.We look forward to Trump's version of things.