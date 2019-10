Syrian officials have refused to aid the Kurds against Turkey and blamed them for "betraying" their country and committing "crimes against it."

Salman Rafi Sheikh, research-analyst of International Relations and Pakistan's foreign and domestic affairs, exclusively for the online magazine "New Eastern Outlook".

While the mainstream Western media has spent last two years or so predicting a 'downfall' of Turkish-Russian relations because of some (perceived) fundamental strategic differences between the two countries in Syria, the actual trajectory of their bi-lateral relations has been just the opposite of what seemed imminent in the Western media reports. Again, while Turkish incursions into Syria seemed to have sowed the seeds of disruption, Turkish-Russian relations remain undisturbed even though a US decision to address Turkey's long-standing concerns was expected to give a positive spin to the bi-lateral relations of NATO's two biggest military members. This, however, isn't happening. Turkey, on the contrary, remains in the Russian campAmid row over the US decision to pull its forces out of Syria and give Turkish forces a leeway to attack the Kurdish controlled areas, Turkey and RussiaRidding themselves of the US dollar means that both countries have successfully created a firewall against any possible US financial sanctions. This is becauseGiven the US president's unpredictable behaviour and his habit of changing his mind, there is no certainty that he will not change his mind again regarding Turkey at any time in future and impose sanctions to retaliate.Needless to say,, and is expected to increase further in coming years due to the ease of trade that the new financial infrastructure will bring. The agreement comes against an increasing realization in Russia and elsewhere about the increasing US tendency to use dollar in the capacity that Russia's Putin described as "political weapon." In this context, the currency agreement is not just a bi-lateral agreement between the two countries;very much remains intact and the NATO countries are fully opposed Turkey's operation in Syria against the Kurds. This is also one principal reason why Turkey's relations with Russia continue to grow.Russian position on Turkey's operation reflects the current state of their ties.Had the US listened earlier to Turkey's concerns vis-à-vis arming Kurdish militias, providing them with heavy weaponry back, and forced them to retreat from inherently Arab areas into their traditional territories, Turkey would not have decided to move in and force the Kurds out of their controlled zones.In the wake of a US exit from Syria, Russia will come to play a major role in shaping the post-war Syria both from within and without i.e., its relations with its neighbours including Turkey; hence, Russia's emphasis on talks between Syria and the Kurds in order to address Turkey's security concerns. At the same time, Russian officials have pointed out that they will try to establish fresh dialogue - and may be a new treaty - between Turkey and Syria to address their mutual security concerns.whereby he will also be able to reassert full control of all of Syrian territories.This is the key to Russia's plans for politically rebuilding the post-war Syria, and keeping that in mind as well as the possibility of an increasing distance between Turkey and other NATO members, Russia will take particular care to maintain its relations with Turkey.