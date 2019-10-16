"We express our deep dissatisfaction and our profound contempt for the hypocrisy of the European statement and the darkness of the intentions of some vis-à-vis China," the embassy said in a statement posted on its website. "The European Union has publicly glorified the rioters' abuses and has flouted the Hong Kong police's self-defence measures to defend their lives against their aggressors. This is both criminal and dangerous," the embassy continued. "If our police force - the pillar of social order and guarantor of citizens' safety - were to collapse under the battering of these odious attacks, Hong Kong would sink into irremediable chaos. Is that what European leaders want?" the embassy added.
When asked last week to react after Hong Kong police fired live bullets at demonstrators, France's foreign ministry referred to a statement from the European Union.
Comment: China has been lenient when compared to the barbarity of Macron's security forces: Serious injuries inflicted on Yellow Vest protestors are unprecedented, say French ER doctors
The Chinese statement sought to underline efforts by the authorities to find a way out of the crisis and described October 1 protests during which live ammunition was used as an attempt to throw off the central government.
The statement also said Beijing expected France to show more solidarity, given that its police force had also experienced violent anti-government demonstrations led by a "malicious fringe" of people.
"France also experienced violent protests... In these circumstances, we showed empathy for France. And we would like it to show today the same spirit towards us," the embassy said.
France's yellow vest movement began late last year as a peaceful backlash over rising fuel prices but rapidly morphed into a working-class revolt against President Emmanuel Macron's tough economic policies and perceived arrogance towards ordinary citizens.
Comment: Forgotten France rises up
But while the French protests have all but fizzled out, Hong Kong's anti-government revolt is in full swing.
Comment: Western media would like you to believe that France's Yellow Vest's had 'fizzled out':
Four months of protests have thrown the former British colony into its worst political crisis in decades and pose the biggest popular challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012.
What started as opposition to a since-withdrawn extradition bill has ballooned into a pro-democracy movement against what is seen as Beijing's growing authoritarianism, which protesters say undermines the "one country, two systems" formula promised when Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule.
Scores of protesters, police and journalists have been injured in the clashes, with police firing rubber bullets, tear gas and water cannons at demonstrators, some of whom have responded with bricks and petrol bombs.
Last Friday, Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam poured fuel on the protest fire with a controversial decision to introduce emergency powers for the first time in more than 50 years to ban face masks, which protesters have worn for anonymity.
Her move to invoke the colonial-era powers angered demonstrators, sparking some of the most violent clashes since the start of the unrest.
Comment: The protests in Hong Kong are being actively supported by foreign powers in a blatant attempt to take advantage of the genuine complaints of the people, to sow dissent and to smear and disrupt mainland China, what's Macron's excuse? The Yellow Vest protests have been ongoing for 48 weeks and have enjoyed the support of a large majority of French citizens, the same can't be said for the increasingly violent minority in Hong Kong.