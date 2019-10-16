© The Yomiuri Shimbun



CHINA's embassy in Paris on Monday excoriated "hypocritical" French and European comments about the anti-government protests in Hong Kong, telling France to show more empathy in light of its own battle against rioters. Four months of violent protests have plunged Hong kong into its worst social crisis in decades and posed the biggest challenge to the government in Beijing."We expressthe embassy said in a statement posted on its website.and has flouted the Hong Kong police's self-defence measures to defend their lives against their aggressors.the embassy continued.the embassy added.When asked last week to react after Hong Kong police fired live bullets at demonstrators, France's foreign ministry referred to a statement from the European Union.In that statement, the Brussels bloc expressed "great concern" over the escalation of violence in Hong Kong, and called on authorities to show restraint, a proportionate response to the protests and to focus on a political dialogue to defuse tensions.The Chinese statement sought to underline efforts by the authorities to find a way out of the crisis and described October 1 protests during which live ammunition was used as an attempt to throw off the central government.The statement also said Beijing expected France to show more solidarity, given that its police force had also experienced violent anti-government demonstrations led by a "malicious fringe" of people."France also experienced violent protests... In these circumstances, we showed empathy for France. And we would like it to show today the same spirit towards us," the embassy said.But while the French protests have all but fizzled out, Hong Kong's anti-government revolt is in full swing.Four months of protests have thrown the former British colony into its worst political crisis in decades and pose the biggest popular challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012.What started as opposition to a since-withdrawn extradition bill has ballooned into a pro-democracy movement against what is seen as Beijing's growing authoritarianism, which protesters say undermines the "one country, two systems" formula promised when Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule.Scores of protesters, police and journalists have been injured in the clashes, with police firing rubber bullets, tear gas and water cannons at demonstrators, some of whom have responded with bricks and petrol bombs.Last Friday, Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam poured fuel on the protest fire with a controversial decision to introduce emergency powers for the first time in more than 50 years to ban face masks, which protesters have worn for anonymity.Her move to invoke the colonial-era powers angered demonstrators, sparking some of the most violent clashes since the start of the unrest.