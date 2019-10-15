Four women died and 25 others suffered injuries when a lightning struck them while they were working in a field at Vaithur in Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday afternoon.The deceased have been identified as Kalaiselvi, 45, Shanthi, 35, Lakshmi, 60 and Vijaya, 47, of the same village.The lightning struck them around 3pm while they were harvesting groundnut. It was raining in the area.The injured were rushed to Government Medical College Hospital in Pudukkottai.sources said.