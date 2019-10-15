This is the day that these Spanish judges actually sealed the fate of the Spanish state. I don't see the Catalan crisis ending now anywhere except in Catalan independence.

"When elected politicians use unelected judges to sentence other elected politicians to 100 years between the nine of them, then things have reached a point which cannot be sustained, and the Spanish state I don't think will survive this outrage."

The sentences were "antidemocratic, oppressive and totally counterproductive" for the Spanish government, because "now [the pro-independence politicians] will achieve martyrdom," Salmond explained., but not rebellion, the most serious of the charges they faced over the 2017 declaration of independence. The secession attempt followedThe Supreme Court declared all defendants were all involved in "undeniable" acts of violence during the uprising, while they countered they were on trial for their ideas and not their actions and had merely sought to give Catalan citizens a voice.Salmond slammed the government's "oppressive" use of the judicial system to "silence their political opponents," noting it "will have exactly the opposite effect" - and sure enough, the streets of Barcelona were packed with protesters outraged over the verdict.Slamming Madrid for its archaic definition of "sedition" as a crime even in the absence of violence, Salmond called for the government to be put on trial over its "undemocratic actions" and predicted that Catalan politicians would obtain justice in the European Court of Justice in Strasbourg, where they will appeal the verdict. As First Minister, Salmond led the Scottish independence referendum in 2014.Salmond's words echoed those ofCarlos Puigdemont, the former Catalan premier who led the 2017 bid for independence, tweeted in solidarity from Belgium, where he fled to avoid arrest after the uprising, calling the verdict an "atrocity."Spain has thus far been unsuccessful in convincing other European countries to extradite Puigdemont and his fellow Catalan pro-independence politicians, but that did not stop the Supreme Court from reactivating a European arrest warrant for him following Monday's sentencing.