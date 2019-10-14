Präsident Rouhani Iran
Relations between Iran and the US have hit bottom after President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew his country from the Iran nuclear deal in May 2018, slapping Tehran with a series of tough banking and energy sanctions.

Tehran will soon use new-generation IR-9 gas centrifuges in its nuclear activity, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Monday.

"IR-9 centrifuges will soon be introduced and used," Rouhani said during a press conference broadcast by Iranian television.

Rouhani also said that President Trump's behaviour creates problems for the entire world. He added that US sanctions had failed to bring Iran's economy to its knees.

According to Rouhani, Iran has reinforced its position in the world, adding that all major powers acknowledge that Iran's strength has grown.

The president also noted that the Islamic Republic managed to overcome the crisis despite attempts by the US and other nations to hurt Tehran economically.

International sanctions against Iran have been a major hindrance on its road to becoming a major exporter of oil, prompting the country to look for ways to evade them.

Iran's oil minister, Bijan Zangeneh, said in late September that the country was building a 1,000-kilometre onshore pipeline from the Goreh oil terminal in southern Bushehr Province to the terminal at Jask, a port east of the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf of Oman. This will allow Iranian tankers to avoid transit through the Strait of Hormuz upon the project's completion.