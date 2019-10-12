© Yana Paskova/Bloomberg News



almost no one takes it seriously

It would be charming for advocates of social-justice ideology to say, "We need to have a conversation," were they not almost uniformly such dreadful conversationalists. If they'll converse with you at all, you might hear that any disagreement with them is a sign of your inherent weakness ("white fragility," Robin DiAngelo), of your intentional refusal to engage honestly ("pernicious ignorance," Kristie Dotson), or of your unreasonable expectation that someone do your homework for you ("epistemic exploitation," Nora Berenstain). You might find yourself accused of complicity in white supremacy (Barbara Applebaum) or misogyny (Kate Manne), both understood in an obscure "systemic" sense, though of course the words retain the damning connotations rightly associated with their literal meanings.What can you do? Listen and learn. Ask questions to try to understand exactly what these quasi-religious ideologues are saying. Then, rather than disagreeing with them, arguing with them, or trying to get them to change their minds, do something truly radical. Believe them.When they tell you that science is merely one way of knowing among many, and that it's used to uphold dominance and oppression, believe them — not the content of their doctrine but the earnest feeling behind it. When they tell you our systems and institutions should be radically reorganized in the service of social justice, regard that conviction as authentic. When they tell you that everyone is a racist — including themselves — believe they mean it.Most people hear more pleasant versions of the ideology, discounting whatever sounds extreme or bizarre. They think it's about "creating more fairness," "treating people with respect," or "being a good person" who wants to be "on the right side of history." That's certainly how the ideologues see it, yet there's more to the story.When they tell you they're racist, they probably are. When they tell you they want to reorder society in line with their beliefs, and to make sure others comply, they probably do. Listen to them. You are under no obligation to believe that what they say is applicable to you or true in general, but only after you understand what they really mean can you appreciate that what they believe isn't anything like the sugarcoating they also put on it — or that goodwilled people put on it for them.What most people don't realize about conversations like these is that it's always possible to default to a position of listening and learning. Adopt a position of genuine curiosity; seek to explore what others believe and how they came to believe it. This gives you an opportunity to understand another perspective, even when your interlocutor has no interest in hearing yours.Mr. Boghossian is an assistant professor of philosophy at Portland State University. Mr. Lindsay is a writer and researcher. They are the co-authors of "How to Have Impossible Conversations."