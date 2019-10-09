The connection between the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the Ukrainian government was veteran Democratic operative Alexandra Chalupa, "who had worked in the White House Office of Public Liaison during the Clinton administration" and then "went on to work as a staffer, then as a consultant, for Democratic National Committee," Politico reported.
Chalupa was working directly with the Ukrainian embassy in the United States to raise concerns about Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and, according to Politico, she indicated that the Embassy was working "directly with reporters researching Trump, Manafort and Russia to point them in the right directions."
The Ukrainian embassy political officer who worked at the embassy at the time, Andrii Telizhenko, stated that the Ukrainians "were coordinating an investigation with the Hillary team on Paul Manafort with Alexandra Chalupa" and that "the embassy worked very closely with" Chalupa.
The Blaze highlighted an email from WikiLeaks from Chalupa to Louise Miranda at the DNC:
Hey, a lot coming down the pipe. I spoke to a delegation of 68 investigative journalists from Ukraine last night at the Library of Congress, the Open World Society forum. They put me on the program to speak specifically about Paul Manafort. I invited Michael Isikoff, who I've been working with for the past few weeks, and connected him to the Ukrainians. More offline tomorrow, since there was a big Trump component you and Lauren need to be aware of that will hit in the next few weeks. Something I'm working on that you should be aware of.The Blaze then reported that Sytnyk, who eventually "was tried and convicted in Ukraine for interfering in the U.S. presidential election in 2016," released a "black ledger" on Manafort during the 2016 presidential election that eventually led to Manafort's downfall.
Glenn Beck said during a 2-hour special presentation by The Blaze on Ukraine's interference in the U.S. election:
"So here he is. He is admitting to tampering with our elections. Admitted working with the Hillary Clinton campaign. He is actually convicted in the highest court in the land in Ukraine. This is all front page news in Ukraine, while we are saying, 'Was there anyone tampering with the election?'"In audio exclusively obtained by The Blaze, Sytnyk appeared to admit that he worked to boost Clinton by harming Trump's campaign by releasing the "black ledger." Sytnyk also essentially admitted that Trump was better for America than Clinton was because Clinton belonged to the establishment while Trump's focus was solely on promoting America.
WATCH:
Transcript of the translated Ukrainian tape:
Kolya: Did they, those Russians, help Trump? Your people?
Sytnyk: I think they did. Yeah. I helped him, too. Not him, but Hillary. I helped her.
Kolya: Yeah. Right. Then her position tottered, right?
Sytnyk: Well, this is how they write about it, right.
Ivan: Hillary's humanitarian aid ... [indiscernible.]
Kolya: Well, I'm about ... the commentaries. At the time, we were not [indiscernible.]
Sytnyk: Trump ... his purely inner problem ... issue ... they dominate over the external matters. While Hillary, she is - how shall I put it? She belongs to the cohort of politicians who comprise the hegemony in the U.S. Both in the U.S. and the entire world, right? For us, it's ... sort of ... better. For Americans ... what Trump is doing is better for them.
Kolya: Well, we have lots of those American experts here now ... [indiscernible.]
Sytnyk: Well, there, you see why Hillary lost the elections? I was in charge of the investigation of their "black accounting" records. We made the Manafort's data available to general public.
Kolya: So what?
Sytnyk: He was imprisoned. Manafort then was the head of the Supreme Headquarter of Trump, right? Then he was dismissed, too, including due to the "black accounting." After that, he was sentenced to 80 years of imprisonment term. How about Trump? Did he not give a s***. They have their system working there and it works smoothly.
Kolya: Everybody worked smoothly there.
Sytnyk: And when they carried out the elections, a week before the elections, the FBI reopened the investigation in respect of Hillary. So her rating dropped for 7 percent and that's why Trump managed to win the elections at a pinch. I'm still unable to understand why he's fighting with the FBI. They try to catch him on the hand. If it were not the FBI, he would not have won the elections. They torpedoed Hillary's ratings for 7 percent.
Comment: See also: