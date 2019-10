© unknown

Border Patrol agents working along the United States-Mexico border took into custody approximately 851,000 people in the U.S. government's fiscal 2019, marking the highest number of arrests since 2007 , according to federal data exclusively obtained by the Washington Examiner.But the 40,000 people taken into custody in September is less than one-third of the 132,000 arrests made in May at the height of a surge of illegal immigrants.Those arrested for illegally crossing into the U.S. from Mexico may have claimed asylum once in custody, but that figure is not released by the government each month.The 851,000 arrested at the southern borderU.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Department of Homeland Security agency that oversees these figures, is expected to release this and related data in a few weeks.by the Office of Field Operations, a component of CBP. Border Patrol agents are stationed on the land between ports of entry while field operations officers stay at ports.These numbersCBP uses the number of people encountered at the border as an indicator of how many people tried to illegally enter the country, since some of those who illegally cross avoid detection or do not surrender for the sake of claiming asylum.Along the U.S.-Mexico border, more than 250,000 Guatemalans and 250,000 Hondurans were apprehended.In 2015, fewer than 80,000 people who arrived with a family member were among those apprehended by the Border Patrol. As of Aug. 31, more than 450,000 people who arrived with a family member were taken into custody.Arrests of people entering without documentation haseach year from the mid-1980s through 2006, according to Border Patrol data.