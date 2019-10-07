© Associated Press/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/File

"people are innocent, you know, until alleged to be involved in some kind of criminal activity."

The presumption of innocence, as a foundation of the US judicial system, has seemingly been under attack since November 8th 2016. An allegation is made, media runs with the narrative, the seed of possibility of guilt is implanted in the minds of zombie Americans, and the accused is maligned forever - no court required. Simple.And now, none other than former CIA Director John Brennan clarifies exactly how the deep state sees "due process"...In an interview on MSNBC, Brennan, unblinkingly states thatAnd not even a skip a beat from the MSNBC anchors.Some have suggested, in Brennan's defense, that he was being sarcastic, or even joking, but nothing in his delivery suggests that and furthermore, it's not the smartest thing to say given the goings on at the margin of the legals system and the death--by-allegation media narratives that are swarming around the enemies of his deep-state attack.Of course, we should by now know full well how to treat anything that comes out of Brennan's mouth...Utterly without value.