A hacking group allegedly linked to Tehran targeted US President Donald Trump's reelection campaign but was "unsuccessful," claims a Reuters report citing sources. It follows a similar Microsoft statement not naming the targets.sources familiar with the matter said Friday. Earlier, Microsoft issued a press release describing the alleged Iran-linked attacks. While "unsophisticated," the hackers had apparently spent considerable time researching their"We have no indication that any of our campaign infrastructure was targeted," Director of Communications Tim Murtaugh told Reuters.Just last month, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif warned the US that it had bitten off more than it could chew"But any war that the United States starts, it won't be able to finish."In the wake of the Russiagate affair, cybersecurity professionals have advised against attributing cyberattacks to state actors, warning that both the origin and the telltale signs of the nationals involved could be masked or even planted to fool the target. This has not stopped companies like CrowdStrike, who've made their reputation on such attributions.