© Wikimedia Commons
Four people have been killed and at least five others injured after a gunman, who is reportedly still at large, entered a bar in Kansas City and started shooting.

The incident took place shortly before 1:30am at the Tequila KC bar on Central Avenue in downtown Kansas. Approximately 40 people were in the venue when the incident occurred.

Police say there was at least one attacker, armed with a handgun, and the victims were all Hispanic males, according to 41 Action News.


"Detectives are here and are looking at any surveillance," Officer Thomas Tomasic told the Kansas TV station. "This is definitely one of those that we're going to do everything very slowly, very methodically and correctly."


Police are investigating whether one of the suspects was involved in an incident in the bar earlier in the evening. One of the victims was in their late 50s, one was in his mid 30s and the other two were in their mid 20s. The injured people were transported to hospitals in the area and they are all believed to be in a stable condition.

Kansas City Mayor, David Alvey, said he will pray for the family of the victims and the assailants and the shooting was "sad for all those involved."