© Karim Jaafar(AFP)



Taliban negotiators say they have met in Pakistan with Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. peace envoy for Afghanistan, for the first time since President Donald Trump in September called the peace process "dead."A Taliban representative on October 5 said the meeting took place between Khalilzad and the Taliban delegation led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a co-founder of the extremist group.The representative did not offer further details of the meeting, which he said took place in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, and he did not characterize the event as a "negotiation."U.S. officials did not confirm the meeting.U.S. officials have been adamant that there have been no new negotiations between the sides since Trump on September 9 cited an attack that killed a U.S. soldier as his reason for calling off negotiations.The Taliban delegation was in Pakistan for talks with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad in an effort to revive the Afghan peace talks.Khalilzad was in Islamabad at the same time for "consultations" with the Pakistan government. Officials called it a "coincidence," but a Taliban spokesman left open the possibility of a meeting with the U.S. special envoy.The Taliban has so far refused to talk directly with the Afghan government, calling it a "puppet" of foreign powers.An Afghan presidential spokesman told a news conference in Kabul that Pakistan's move to host a group that engages in violence and destruction is contrary to the principles of good relations between the countries.With reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Free Afghanistan, AP, and Reuters