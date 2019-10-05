"As Cuban colleagues report, they do not plan to create the country's nuclear power industry. But if that decision is revised, it is clear that Russia will be ready to become Cuba's strategic partner in this area."

Russia is ready to become Cuba's strategic partner in the peaceful use of atomic energy if Havana so decides, said the first deputy head of the Russian government office, Sergei Prikhodko.Priikhodko told reporters, on the eve of the Russian Prime Minister's trip:According to the senior official, the Caribbean country has everything to advance in this sector:on the sidelines of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference in Vienna.Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, at the Moscow International Security Conference back in April said:Shoigu noted that a typical example of such a Washington policy is the situation in Venezuela, where legitimate government is exposed to "unprecedented" external influence.based on the doctrine of former President James Monroe ("America for the Americans") of 1823, which implies non-interference by countries in other regions in the affairs of the United States.In the early twentieth century, this ideology was complemented by the thesis thatDuring the Cold War, this ideology was used to combat Soviet influence and the spread of socialism in Cuba and other countries in the region.The Russian Defense Minister stressed that Moscow is ready to strengthen military cooperation with Latin American countries, highlighting as "traditional friends and allies" of Russia in Latin America countries such as Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Brazil, Bolivia, Mexico, Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile."We appreciate the level of confidence achieved and will work to increase it," Shoigu said, adding that Moscow is willing to "increase military and technical-military cooperation with countries that see Russia as a partner."