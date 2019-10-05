© REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed



Breaking with its behind-the-times relationship laws, Saudi Arabia has decided to let foreign men and women share hotel rooms, as part of a campaign to make the kingdom more appealing to holidaymakers.Before the new reforms,. The new policy will also apply to Saudi women, who were, but such documentation will not be required for foreign tourists, the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage confirmed on Friday. The agency added that all women, including Saudis, can book and stay in hotels alone.The kingdom announced last week that it would begin accepting tourists from 49 countries. Female visitors will not be required to cover themselves head-to-toe, but have been instructed to dress modestly.Riyadh hopes the relaxed rules will attract up to 100 million tourists annually by 2030. The deeply conservative country has been slowly parting ways with its more extreme laws. Last year, it ended its uniquely backward ban on women driving.