A missile-attack warning system that Moscow is helping Beijing put together will drastically increase China's defense capabilities, President Vladimir Putin said, noting that only Russia and the US currently have such technology."I don't think I'll open a huge secret here. It'll become clear anyway. We're now helping our Chinese partners to create a missile-attack warning system," Putin told the high-profile guests of the 16th meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club at the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Thursday.The President reminded attendees thatThe missile attack warning systemThe data is then transmitted to a command center where a decision on how to repel the attack and respond to it can be made.The Russian leader also said that containing China is "impossible by definition," allegedly referring to Washington's trade war against Beijing, American patrol missions in the South China Sea and other similar moves by the US.Those making such "deconstructive and damaging" attempts will only be "harming and delivering damage to themselves," Putin warned.