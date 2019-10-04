© KCNA via Reuters



North Korean state media have confirmed the widely reported mysterious missile test as involvinggreatly expanding Pyongyang's capabilities ahead of disarmament talks with the US."The successful new-type SLBM test-firing comes to be of great significance as itand further bolstering its military muscle for self-defense," the Korea Central News Agency (KCNA) announced on Thursday.The missile, launched early on Wednesday local time, was identified by military experts as theIt was the first missile launch since the test of two unidentified projectiles on September 10, and the 11th missile launch since May, when North Korea resumed testing after the failure of talks with the US in Vietnam.Personal diplomacy between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un hit a snag in Hanoi in February, when the US side rejected Kim's proposal to remove some sanctions as a goodwill gesture, since Pyongyang had already dismantled a nuclear testing site.offering no further details. Trump has previously brushed off the launches, saying that while Kim "likes testing missiles" that should not derail the talks.