- 'Chilling effect' -

Facebook on Wednesday was dealt a major blow in the EU's top court, which ruled that national courts in Europe can order online platforms to remove defamatory content worldwide.The decision will be seen as a victory for EU regulators, who are ambitious to see US tech giants meet tightened European standards over hate speech and offensive content.Last week, the same court decided that Google was not legally compelled to apply the EU's strict "right to be forgotten" rules globally, in a victory for the search giant.In a closely watched judgment, the European Court of Justice said EU law "does not preclude" courts from ordering "the removal of information or to block access worldwide," a statement said.The latest case was brought originally to an Austrian court by Greens party politician Eva Glawischnig-Piesczek, who requested the removal of Facebook posts that the judges found defamed her and could be seen by users of the social network around the world.The complaint also concerned messages from fictitious accounts, which according to the Greens, had called Glawischnig-Piesczek a "corrupt" person and which the social network refused to delete.A higher Austrian court referred the case to the EU's top court for an opinion and the judgment, which cannot be appealed,With the decision, Facebook and similar platforms such as Twitter,Facebook slammed the EU court's decision, saying "it undermines the long-standing principle that one country does not have the right to impose its laws on speech on another country."It also deplored the obligation to track down "equivalent" content that duplicates offensives or hateful language."In order to get this right,," a Facebook statement said"We hope the courts take a proportionate and measured approach, to avoid having a chilling effect on freedom of expression," it said.Glawischnig-Piesczek, the victim of the hate speech, hailed the decision as "a historic success for human rights against web giants"."It in no way infringes freedom of opinion," Glawischnig-Piesczek told the Austrian news agency APA.EU-wide rules on hate speech are limited.However, the EU is expected to propose tougher Europe-wide measures including fines if Facebook and others fail to comply with orders.Source: Agence France-Presse