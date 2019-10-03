© Reuters/Alexander Drago/Kevin Lamarque



The CIA agent accusing President Donald Trump of a quid pro quo with Ukraine spoke to House intel chief Adam Schiff's staff before filing his whistleblower complaint, sources say - and Trump believes the collusion goes deeper.The "whistleblower" spoke to a House Intelligence Committee staffer about his concerns, gleaned from secondhand knowledge of a phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, that the president was abusing his power -according to the New York Times, which cited Schiff's spokesman and "current and former American officials" in a report published Wednesday.during a White House press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto Wednesday afternoon when he was asked about the story,Trump said. "He knew long before, and he helped write it too," he continued more confidently. The president - who elsewhere in his remarks tried out his new "corrupt news" moniker for the mainstream media - neverthelesshe mused.despite the Trump administration initially filing the document on a top-secret National Security Council computer.Trump insisted Schiff "helped" the CIA agent write up his suspicions, and the Times describes the whistleblower's "original accusation" as "vague."At any rate, the complaint that was eventually submitted to the Inspector General was certainly not vague. Trump was accused of threatening to withhold military aid to Ukraine if Zelensky did not reopen a corruption probe into a natural gas company that employed Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden's son (in a cushy, nepotistic $60,000/month job, no less) - and of dangling said quid-pro-quo no less than seven times.and Schiff instead read off a largely fictional "interpretation" of the call when questioning Trump's director of national intelligence last week. Schiff later defended his imaginative wanderings as "parody," but