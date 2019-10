has Service calculated that he's no longer on oath, and that he's free to publish falsehoods and fabrications so long as he can identify a source for them, other than himself?

The murder of journalist Anna Politkovskaya in Moscow in October 2006 may have had "[Putin's] ultimate approval". Source: "conclusive evidence has not come to light". The term "conclusive" is Service's innuendo .

had "[Putin's] ultimate approval". Source: "conclusive evidence has not come to light". The term "conclusive" is Service's . Putin's wealth "at a staggering $40-50 billion". Source: "the Panama Papers published in 2016 appear to corroborate". Qualification: " suspicion is not the same as proof ". Innuendo : "Journalists have been more effective in tracing the source of wealth for his daughters Yekaterina and Maria". Source: Reuters.

". : "Journalists have been more effective in tracing the source of wealth for his daughters Yekaterina and Maria". Source: Reuters. The Georgian war of August 2008 was a case of Russian aggression, following Putin's "ranting...[The Kremlin] wanted to settle accounts with [Georgian President Mikheil] Saakashvili for his drive to become a NATO member, and now he was giving them the excuse they needed." Source: US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

The shooting-down of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 on July 17, 2014, over eastern Ukraine, by "rebel forces". Service's testimony: "the evidence already [July 2017] pointed towards Russian responsibility". Service's source: none.

Russian interference on the side of the Leave vote in the Brexit referendum of June 23, 2016. "There was well-grounded speculation that the Kremlin had sponsored these efforts". Service's source: none cited.

that the Kremlin had sponsored these efforts". The poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in the UK on March 4, 2018, and the subsequent death of Dawn Sturgess. Putin identified "as having given the order for the attempted murder". Source: Boris Johnson. Corroborating source: none.

In his new book, the fewer Service's sources, the more certainty he passes on to readers.

the emeritus professor cribs from the very journalists and rival professors he disavowed when under cross-examination in court

Robert Service (lead images) commits the pathetic fallacy over and over.It isn't that his fallacies are pathetic, and so deserve to be pitied. It is that. It's the kind of personification intended to convince readers of the hostility of his Russian targets, and Service's wisdom in judging them for what they are; that's to say, what deserves to be done to them (if they aren't dead yet) by people like Service.His output is a stream of books aimed by Pan Macmillan — now a German-owned publisher with most of its sales in the US — at American readers inveigled into wanting war with Russia."I came to this project after serving as a witness in the Berezovski v. Abramovich trial in 2011-2012", Service says by way of his oath to tell the truth at the start of his new testimony against Vladimir Putin. Service's book, released this week, is called Kremlin Winter: Russia and the Second Coming of Vladimir Putin. From the start line at the title, the assumption is Service's war-fighting one: Putin is omnipotent in Russia - topple him so the world, as Service is paid to represent it, will be safe from global winter and other Kremlin hostilities.What Service doesn't acknowledge is that. Service's fee is also undisclosed ; it would have been more than a vet's (£90 per hour) but less than a neurosurgeon's (£171).Berezovsky also hired a historian as his witness. Testifying in court at the time, Service warned against the other expert : "I'm asked to give evidence here as a historian, I don't accept anybody's word, just because they say that something happened, without the kind of evidence to back it that does not come from the person who is saying it. So there has to be a sort of —... I would just add the reservation that. One has to be very, very careful about accepting anything from any of them." The evidence for the history of Russia in the 1990s, he concluded, "is just not in yet."He also starts his book with an acknowledgement of the sources he's "indebted to". They include , a London newspaper reporter;, ex-Polish foreign minister;, ex-US Ambassador to Moscow,, ex-European Union foreign affairs commissioner;Ilves, an ex-Estonian president; and, vice-chairman of the Chatham House think-tank.They are all in the same trench, on the other side of No-Man's-Land."Do the Russian authorities," Service (right) asks, "genuinely believe all they say about the malign intentions of the western powers?" The question already presumes part of the answer, according to Service.His book is designed to show that every time Putin, or other Russian officials, make this allegation, Service thinks it's not genuine - Putin and his men are fabricating.How can he tell between what Putin says, what Service believes, and the truth? "If we," Service starts with a sarcastic conditional, "take [Nikolai] Patrushev [Security Council Secretary] and Putin at face value, the Kremlin has become a depository for imagined slights and threats. Yet people who have private conversations with Russian politicians and generals find that they concede that NATO offers no direct military threat to Russia."This is an important admission that Service makes -. Did Service ask them for interviews, and was turned down by every one? Did he make no attempt at all? Whatever happened, Service starts in violation of his High Court warning.Service tries to hide this, and in the book he buries his second important admission: who are the "people" he relies upon, for their interpretation that Russians in the know don't really believe the state's strategic line? Service provides an answer in footnote 28 leading to small print at page 353 —The dubiousness of that as evidence for Service's big conclusion is obvious when the character of the Trilateral Commission , a brainchild of Zbigniew Brzezinski's, is recognized. But dubious isn't the word for Service's acknowledged sources - Lyne from the Foreign Office and the British Embassy in Moscow; Talbott from the State Department; Watanabe from the Japanese Embassy in Moscow The pretence about the Russian understanding of the strategic threat from NATO (and US bases in Japan) is Service's.Read how little Service admitted to knowing when he was under oath in the High Court in his second day of testimony, December 5, 2011. "I'm not a business expert," he confessed to the judge. "I'm not a legal expert... I'm afraid I don't know any of that information and therefore [sic] I haven't had a look at it...."In a British court, on oath, under cross-examination from a skilled lawyer and judge,. In this month's book,Here's a Service sample:In the High Court Service admitted under cross-examination that there is "the important caveat that when the range of sources is so limited,."About the domestic Russian opposition to Putin, Service thinks Mikhail Kasyanov was a major figure;. Service's only evidence that Misha Two-Percent had taken bribes when he was in charge of interstate Soviet debt writeoffs at the Finance Ministry is Kasyanov's version that Putin had "dredged up the rumours" in order to "crush Kasyanov if he engaged in oppositional activity".Boris Nemtsov, according to Service, was "like Kasyanov...good looking and dynamic". Service then tries the old Henry II-Archbishop Becket ploy to pin indirect responsibility for Nemtsov's assassination on Putin on account of an excess of zealous loyalty on the part of Chechens responding to Putin's anger. Service's account of that story is sourced to a man named Vadim Prokhorov (right).All that is missing (repeat missing) from Service's version is identification of Prokhorov as the Nemtsov family's lawyer, who by his own account had been acting for Nemtsov since 2001. Prokhorov appears to be the only Russian whom Service reports having interviewed for his book. For more on exactly what happened to Nemtsov, start here David North, an American specialist on Leon Trotsky, analysed what happened when Service wrote at extreme speed, summarizing a selection of other people's leavings, ignoring those with whom he disagreed himself, making factual mistakes (Macmillan in Britain, Harvard University Press in the United States). The biography of Trotsky became the third big book of Service which was thrown out by the author on the market within only five years. The first book, a biography of Stalin, was published in 2005. It contained 604 pages of text, skillfully divided into five parts. Each part contained 11 chapters of 10-13 pages. Service's second book, Comrades, was published two years later, in 2007. This volume, claimed to be the authoritative history of world communism, contained 482 pages of text divided into six parts. Each part included six chapters. Each Chapter consisted of 10-12 pages.... In Trotsky, published in 2009, the Service and its publishers achieved a perfect balance between the commercial schedule and the text creation process. Trotsky contains 501 pages of text, divided into four parts, 13 chapters each. Total 52 chapters, 9-10 pages each.""Thus, it is reasonable to assume that Service was expected to produce one chapter per week and complete the work in just one year. Taking into account the additional months required for editing, proofreading, typing and printing,. This might partly explain the astonishing number of factual errors in the biography he wrote.... The work of finding all the errors in his book is an occupation that would require several months of work by more than one graduate of the History Department of Oxford.Each chapter contains statements and judgments that are completely incompatible from a purely professional point of view ."On Russian military matters, where Service ought to get serious about the "Kremlin winter" which his villain is coming the second time to inflict upon the world,. For evidence,Service does claim to have hearsay evidence of Putin's thinking that "he cannot rely on the United States to abide by any compromise he might agree to." The source? "Conversation with Henry Kissinger, 11 December 2017. I am grateful to Dr Kissinger for sharing this impression on the basis of his discussions with Vladimir Putin."And in his only concrete recommendation of what is to be done next, Service explains: "an appeal has to be made to the Russian people's self-interest: most of them know something is wrong with how they are governed, and."Do more? That's Service's advertisement to hire him for the next book, think-tank engagement, and media appearance - except, perhaps, for court appearances.Service adds a parting shot at the western media not to listen, not to pay money, to Service's rivals in the marketplace. ". Consultants and spokesmen for so-called oligarchs must be exposed too; likewise the lawyers and accountants who protect them."There's a good reason Service is hostile to western lawyers. It was one of them who reminded Service that he was testifying on his oath to tell the truth in the High Court; and who obliged him to withdraw his claims for lack of proof, and to apologize for his mistake of confusing being a judge with being a historian. In court on that occasion, Service proved himself to be neither.