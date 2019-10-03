has Service calculated that he's no longer on oath, and that he's free to publish falsehoods and fabrications so long as he can identify a source for them, other than himself?

The murder of journalist Anna Politkovskaya in Moscow in October 2006 may have had "[Putin's] ultimate approval". Source: "conclusive evidence has not come to light". The term "conclusive" is Service's innuendo .

had "[Putin's] ultimate approval". Source: "conclusive evidence has not come to light". The term "conclusive" is Service's . Putin's wealth "at a staggering $40-50 billion". Source: "the Panama Papers published in 2016 appear to corroborate". Qualification: " suspicion is not the same as proof ". Innuendo : "Journalists have been more effective in tracing the source of wealth for his daughters Yekaterina and Maria". Source: Reuters.

". : "Journalists have been more effective in tracing the source of wealth for his daughters Yekaterina and Maria". Source: Reuters. The Georgian war of August 2008 was a case of Russian aggression, following Putin's "ranting...[The Kremlin] wanted to settle accounts with [Georgian President Mikheil] Saakashvili for his drive to become a NATO member, and now he was giving them the excuse they needed." Source: US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

The shooting-down of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 on July 17, 2014, over eastern Ukraine, by "rebel forces". Service's testimony: "the evidence already [July 2017] pointed towards Russian responsibility". Service's source: none.

Russian interference on the side of the Leave vote in the Brexit referendum of June 23, 2016. "There was well-grounded speculation that the Kremlin had sponsored these efforts". Service's source: none cited.

that the Kremlin had sponsored these efforts". The poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in the UK on March 4, 2018, and the subsequent death of Dawn Sturgess. Putin identified "as having given the order for the attempted murder". Source: Boris Johnson. Corroborating source: none.

In his new book, the fewer Service's sources, the more certainty he passes on to readers.

the emeritus professor cribs from the very journalists and rival professors he disavowed when under cross-examination in court