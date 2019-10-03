© AFP 2019 / ATTA KENARE



Hossein Fereydoun is the younger brother and close aide of Iran's President Hassan Rouhani.An Iranian court has sentenced President Rouhani's brother Hossein Fereydoun to five years in prison, Fars News Agency reported.The agency quoted Iran's Judiciary Spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili as saying that FereydounHowever, he did not provide any further details about the case.In May, Fereydoun was handed an unspecified jail sentence over corruption. The trial of Fereydoun began earlier in February this year. He was previously detained in 2017, but was subsequently released on bail.Earlier, Iran's Judiciary Spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said that"A spy working for the Iranian Defence Ministry was sentenced to death on a charge of spying for the United States," Esmaili was quoted as saying by the Iranian official TV channel.According to the spokesperson,Two of them are accused of spying for the United States whileAccording to Mirzan news agency, the death sentence was appealed in the Supreme Court.In Iran, a variety of offences can result in the death penalty, including espionage and treason.