Schweizer is author of the book Secret Empires detailing the vast corruption of the Washington DC elites. Schweizer is an expert on the Biden family billion dollar pay for play scandals with Ukraine and China.
Peter Schweizer told the FOX and Friends hosts he is releasing new documents today on Joe Biden's pay-for-play scandal with China.
Peter Schweizer dropped these documents today at 10:50 AM.
Biden discussions: 00 - 11:46, picks up again at 14:09 - 17:45, and 27.35 - 32:40:
Here is a copy of the document:
Media Advisory: Peter Schweizer on Hunter Biden and reporting in Secret EmpiresHunter Biden's involvement with BHR is troubling since the firm poses a significant security threat to America.
A year and a half after Peter Schweizer's book Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends (Harper Collins, 2018) hit #1 on the New York Times bestseller list, some of the book's findings have been misrepresented by political partisans and by some in the media. The Biden campaign, for example, has tried to create the impression that Hunter Biden was only "passively involved" in a controversial billion-dollar business venture with China when his father was Vice President of the U.S. Our research shows otherwise.
1. The narrative suggesting that Hunter Biden and his partner played only a passive role at the Chinese firm is simply false. This document shows Hunter Biden was on the board of directors of the investment firm directly managing a $1.5 billion fund. His business partner, Devon Archer, was Vice Chairman and sat on the company's Investment Committee. These are not merely "advisory" roles.
2. Biden defenders say Hunter did not receive a stake in the BHR until after his father left office. In fact, Rosemont Seneca, Hunter's firm, held a 30% stake in BHR alongside its other American partner, the Thornton Group. This is demonstrated by BHR's Chinese registration records [English] as well as their own description.
Biden's attorney claims Hunter's interest in BHR amounted to "only" a $420,000 initial investment. This argument relies on a flimsy distinction between Bohai Harvest RST, the investment management company, and the investment fund it oversees. While records currently available do not disclose the precise level of compensation Hunter Biden received as part of this deal, his $420,000 investment in the management company bought him influence over $1.5 billion in capital backed by the authority of the Chinese government.
3. BHR is very explicit about the value of its American partners: "BHR, with its unique mixed ownership, combines the resources and platforms of China's largest financial institutions...and the networks and know-how of our U.S.-based investment fund and advisory firm shareholders."
The Chinese investment entity with which Hunter Biden had teamed explicitly states the value - "the networks and know-how" - that came with partnering with the Vice President's son and his partner, Devon Archer.
The Washington Times reported:
One of the companies in the 2015 deal was Bohai Harvest RST (BHR), a billion-dollar investment fund backed by China that was formed by Hunter Biden and Chris Heinz, the stepson of then-Secretary of State John Kerry.Note: This transaction between China and Hunter Biden and John Kerry's stepson Chris Heinz occurred when Joe Biden was vice president and John Kerry was Secretary of State.
The state government's Aviation Industry Corporation of China teamed with BHR to buy Henniges Automotive, a producer of high-tech, anti-vibration components for automobiles.
"The direct involvement of Mr. Hunter Biden and Mr. Heinz in the acquisition of Henniges by the Chinese government creates a potential conflict of interest," Mr. Grassley wrote in an Aug. 15 letter to Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin...
...The $600 million acquisition of Henniges gave the Chinese aviation firm a 51% stake in the business and direct control of the anti-vibration technology. BHR got a 49% share of the business.
"The appearance of potential conflicts in this case is particularly troubling given Mr. Biden's and Mr. Heinz's history of investing in and collaborating with Chinese companies, including at least one posing significant national security concerns," Mr. Grassley wrote.
