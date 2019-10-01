© News Corp Australia



UFC boss Dana White has slammed the "ridiculous" calls from a politician to ban Octagon girls for UFC 243 in Melbourne on Sunday.Similar to boxing, mixed martial arts deploys scantily-clad females to parade around the cage prior to each round at their events.That has led to the likes of the beautiful Chrissy Blair, Brittney Palmer, Arianny Celeste and Jhenny Andrade all becoming huge favourites with fight fans across the globe.But the much-loved girls could be banned from a UFC event in Australia next week, do we really still need scantily clad women to wander around the middle of a fighting ring between rounds?," she said.However, UFC president White has hit back at those comments and insists the girls are just as much of the show as the fighters., they're ambassadors for our sport," the 50-year-old told The Daily Telegraph."So for someone who has absolutely no education whatsoever about who these girls are — about what they do, what they mean to the UFC — to start going off, it's ridiculous. So you can look at any sport you like,. And I'd suggest these people calling on them to be banned go. Do that and you'll realise these girls are as important to our brand as anyone else in the company. And that's exactly the way we treat them."Grid girls were banned from last year's F1 Grand Prix in Melbourne with walk-on girls later being axed from the Darts World Championships.The attempted stand against UFC comes after ring girls were barred from the Jeff Horn-Michael Zerafa boxing event in Bendigo last month.The fight promotersto perform the pre-round duties following fierce criticism from councillors and women's advocacy groups.At the time, event co-promoter Dean Lonergan said he was disappointed with the criticism and said the three women would still be paid and their replacements had been found by his co-promoter, Bendigo resident and Australian 1996 Olympic boxing representative Lynden Hosking.Lonergan said."As a result of their outcry and concern from sponsors about these uninformed media comments from an organisation that have never raised their concerns with me,. They are intelligent women.. These protests are an attack on them."One of the replaced women, Kalista Thomas, objected to some of the criticism. "To undermine my work as a ring card and call it sexualised I feel is absolutely discriminatory," Thomas said.Local councillor Yvonne Wrigglesworth had argued beforehand "stereotypes of this nature was not respectful of women".Ring girls get to travel the world with UFC and reportedlywith the promotion, with many going on to secure modelling contracts and other TV work.