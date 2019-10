One Chinese official has some serious explaining to do after investigators came across mounds of gold in his house in Haikou City, Hainan province.Zhang Qi,, was reportedly undergoing a disciplinary review and being investigated for possible illegality when the enormous stash was uncovered.Authorities found some 13.5 tons of gold,. According to local reports , the disciplinary commission announced in early September that they were looking into the ex-governor's affairs.Officials convicted of 'economic crimes' or corruption can face the death penalty in China.