One Chinese official has some serious explaining to do after investigators came across mounds of gold in his house in Haikou City, Hainan province.

Zhang Qi, a member of provincial and municipal party committees, was reportedly undergoing a disciplinary review and being investigated for possible illegality when the enormous stash was uncovered.


Authorities found some 13.5 tons of gold, as well as millions of yuan in cash and antiques, plus evidence of a huge portfolio of luxury real estate. According to local reports, the disciplinary commission announced in early September that they were looking into the ex-governor's affairs.

Officials convicted of 'economic crimes' or corruption can face the death penalty in China.